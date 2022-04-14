BOISE — Everett Sheen says he tries not to scoreboard watch, but even the Idaho Steelheads coach admitted Wednesday morning that he would likely be peaking at the out-of-town scoreboard later that night with Idaho having the night off.
There will be no scoreboard watching needed the rest of this weekend, though, as Idaho got the help it needed from the Iowa Heartlanders, who beat the Allen Americans 5-1 Wednesday. The scenario is now simple for the Steelheads: Win and you’re in.
Idaho will hit the road for a pair of games against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday and Saturday. If the Steelheads are able to get two points in both games, they will clinch a spot in the ECHL playoffs, extending the longest active postseason streak in North American professional sports to a 23rd straight season.
“There’s a lot of pride that goes into that,” Steelheads captain A.J. White said about the streak. “We talk about it every year in preseason, the standard that we have for this team and the history that it has. It’s a known fact that we’ve known since Day 1 and we’ve talked about it at different times of the year. But right now, our only focus is on Friday night, we’re not really focused on anything else. You can’t really, it’s out of our control. We just have to control what we can and that’s finding a way to win Friday.”
The playoff streak, which dates back to the franchise's inaugural season in 1997-98, spans across two leagues. Idaho was a member of the WCHL for its first six seasons. But the team found its streak in danger after dropping two of three home games against Utah last weekend to fall into fifth-place in the Mountain Division standings. The Steelheads scored just one goal combined in their two losses.
“It wasn’t ideal, that’s for sure,” Sheen said. “We always love winning in front of our fans. So that was a little disappointing, especially on Saturday (a 4-0 loss), just to end the home regular season like that was a tough blow. But we’ll bounce back and we’ll see the fans again here in the playoffs.”
On Sunday, following the loss to Utah, Idaho players attended a booster club dinner at Wahooz in Meridian. They played video games and competed in laser tag. Defenseman Jack Van Boekel was the highest scorer in laser tag, White said, despite his 6-foot, 7-inch frame.
“He was on my team, so I can’t complain,” White joked.
After Wahooz, the players hung out and talked about just about anything, so long as it wasn’t hockey related. It allowed them to take their minds off the game and the pressure of the coming week for one night. They returned to Idaho Central Arena on Monday ready to turn their full attention to Utah.
“It’s always important to get away from the game here and there,” White said. “We all have certain hobbies that we like to do, some guys like to fish, some guys play video games, movies, different things to get away from the game. I think it’s important for all of us to have that clarity to be able to step away, but when we’re at the rink be able to be focused and ready to go.”
The Steelheads are currently battling with Allen and the Tulsa Oilers for the Mountain Division’s final two playoff spots. Tulsa enters today in third in the division with 76 points, while Idaho and Allen are both a point behind the Oilers. The Steelheads hold the tiebreaker over the Americans thanks to their 34 wins in regulation and overtime, compared to 31 by Allen.
A scenario exists where Idaho can clinch a playoff spot Friday night with a win over Utah and an Allen loss to Iowa in regulation. Idaho can also surpass Tulsa in the standings if it picks up one more win than the Oilers this weekend, assuming any Tulsa loss comes in regulation. The Oilers have two games against Rapid City, which beat Tulsa 5-2 on Wednesday and currently sits two points behind Utah for the division lead.
Idaho and Utah have already met 14 times this season, with each team picking up seven wins in the season series.
“Obviously, just playing them this past weekend, you know what to expect from every player that they have,” White said. “They have good goaltending and good skill players and they want to find a way to create offense. We have to play a smart, structured game and make them play our style and not let them open the game too much.”