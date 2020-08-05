The Idaho Steelheads' 2020-21 season has been delayed nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECHL announced Wednesday that it was pushing the start of its season from Oct. 16 to Dec. 4. The league still plans to play a full 72-game schedule. “We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our Players, Employees and Fans,” ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin said in a statement. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent.” The ECHL has followed the lead of the NHL, AHL and SPHL, all of which have pushed their start dates to December. The ECHL schedule will be announced at a later date.
