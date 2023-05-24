Steelheads

Looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, the Idaho Steelheads let a three-goal lead slip away as the Toledo Walleye took a 5-4 win in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday in Toledo.

Idaho held a 4-1 lead in the second period, but the Walleye scored four unanswered goals, three of which came in the third period, to cut Idaho’s lead in the series down to 2-1. Game 4 is on Friday in Toledo.

