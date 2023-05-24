Looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, the Idaho Steelheads let a three-goal lead slip away as the Toledo Walleye took a 5-4 win in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday in Toledo.
Idaho held a 4-1 lead in the second period, but the Walleye scored four unanswered goals, three of which came in the third period, to cut Idaho’s lead in the series down to 2-1. Game 4 is on Friday in Toledo.
Brandon Hawkins scored the game winner for Toledo with 2:31 left in the game, who got free after being tangled up with Patrick Kudla and received a pass in front of the net, which he put in.
It marked Toledo’s first lead since 1-0. The Walleye got on the board 3:26 into the game, with Brett McKenzie ending a three-game shutout streak by Idaho goalie Adam Scheel.
The Steelheads tied it up with a little more than four minutes left in the first period, with Ryan Dmowski scoring off an Owen Headrick pass. Idaho took the lead with 1:39 left in the period with Willie Knierim taking a pass from Jade Miller and putting it past Sebastian Cossa to make it 2-1.
Ty Pelton-Byce extended the lead to 4-1 with a pair of power play goals in the second period, and it looked like Idaho was on its way to taking a 3-0 lead on the Walleye, with a chance at the series sweep on Friday.
But the Walleye, who had not lost a game in the playoffs coming into the series, found a spark to get back into the game.
About 70 seconds after Pelton-Byce’s second goal, Gordie Green received a pass in front of the Idaho net and fired it past Scheel to cut the lead to 4-2.
Early in the third period Dave Worrad poked his own rebound back in the net to make the deficit just one goal, then Kirill Tyutyayev tied it up with a power play goal with just over seven minutes left before Hawkins had the winning goal.