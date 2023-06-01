Idaho Steelheads vs. AA HOCKEY

Idaho Steelheads defenseman Matt Register (43) drives the puck away from the goal during a Mountain Division Final game against the Allen Americans on May 12 at Idaho Central Arena.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Throughout his professional hockey career, Matt Register has been no stranger to deep playoff runs, no matter where he has been.

On Saturday, when the Idaho Steelheads drop the puck on the Kelly Cup Finals against the Florida Everblades, the veteran ECHL defenseman will mark his fifth trip to the championship series with his fourth team. Should Idaho win the best-of-seven series, he will become the first person in league history to win four Kelly Cup championships.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments