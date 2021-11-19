BOISE — The Idaho Steelheads don’t seem to have missed a step after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After opting out of the 2020-21 ECHL season, the Steelheads have picked up right where they left off 13 games into the 2021-22 season.
Idaho picked up its third straight win and fifth in the last six games Friday night, beating the Adirondack Thunder 5-1 in the second game of a three-game series at Idaho Central Arena.
“It’s good to see the guys get rewarded for their efforts,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “We’re starting to play the right way, do the right things and it’s paying off. The guys are growing in confidence.”
The Steelheads (8-5-0-0) will look to complete their first sweep of the season tonight when they host Adirondack in the final game of the series at Idaho Central Arena tonight. Idaho took sole possession of first place in the Mountain Division with the win and Utah’s loss to Kansas City.
Idaho took control of the game with three goals in a span of five minutes in the second period and Idaho goalkeeper Matt Jurusik a came up just 40 seconds short of getting his first career shutout as a professional. He still made 33 saves in the win.
“We were just keeping pucks to the outside, eliminating cross passes,” said Jurusik. “We were soaking up rebounds eliminating second-chance opportunities as a whole. When yo do that, you’re going to have success.”
Boise native Zach Walker got his first career goal with the team he grew up watching, scoring in the third period to extend Idaho’s lead to 4-0. Walker found himself on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Marino. Marino took a shot on Thunder goalkeeper Mareks Mitens and Walker took it off Mitens’ skate to put the puck in the net.
“It’s super special, like I’ve told many people, I used to sell Chuck-A-Pucks here during the games, I used to play during intermission,” said Walker, the Idaho native to ever put on a Steelheads uniform. “I know these hallways pretty well. Being able to finally score here and having family friend (public address announcer) Britt Talbert announce my goal is pretty special, too.”
The scoring flurry for Idaho didn’t start until the second period, as both Jurusik and Mitens played a clean sheet through the first 20 minutes.
Adirondack had a chance to get the first goal early in the second period when a pass from Jurusik from behind the net went awkwardly off the stick of Colton Kehler and right to an Adirondack attacker. Jurusik was quickly able to readjust and get back in front of the net to stop the shot keeping the game scoreless. Not long after that A.J. White had a one-on-one opportunity that was stuffed by Mitens.
Idaho finally broke the scoreless tie midway through the period when Kehler took the puck on a rebound off a Darren Brady shot and with Mitens out of position, easily put it back in the net with 11:40 to go in the second.
That seemed to open the gates for Idaho, as Brady scored a goal of his own, with 7:24 left in the period, getting pushed down by a Thunder defender as he took the shot. Just 42 seconds later A.J. White hit in a puck in a scramble in front of the net to make it 3-0 Idaho.
“It’s huge, especially here in Boise where the crowd starts to feed into it,” Sheen said about the quick goals. They start to build good momentum going forward and we continued that through the rest of the game.”
After Walker made it 4-0, Will Merchant added another goal with 4:21 to extend the lead to 5-0. That looked to be the final score until 39.3 seconds left when Adirondack’s Ryan Smith put one past Jurusik to break the shutout attempt.
Still the goal did nothing to dampen the performance of the second-year goaltender, who was making his 12th career professional appearance, playing eight games last year for the South Carolina Stingrays.
“Juice was awesome,” Sheen said. “He was steady in net, made some big saves when he needed to make them. It’s too bad we got an unlucky bounce there at the end and couldn’t seal it for him, but he played a terrific game.”
For both White and Merchant their goals Friday night was their sixth of the season, which is the team lead. White, Merchant and Brady all had multi-point nights with a goal and assist.