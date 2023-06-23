IP_071119_SteelheadsCoach021.JPG

Everett Sheen talks after being named the Idaho Steelheads head coach on July 11, 2019 in Boise.

 Idaho Press File Photo

Fresh off a run to the Kelly Cup Finals, the Idaho Steelheads have reached a contract extension with coach Everett Sheen.

The Steelheads announced Friday that Sheen has signed a two-year extension, keeping him with the team through the 2024-25 season.

