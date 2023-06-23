Fresh off a run to the Kelly Cup Finals, the Idaho Steelheads have reached a contract extension with coach Everett Sheen.
The Steelheads announced Friday that Sheen has signed a two-year extension, keeping him with the team through the 2024-25 season.
“I am honored to be able to lead this team and organization for the next two seasons,” Sheen said in a release. “We had a tremendous year this past season and have a lot to be proud of. With that being said, we are looking to build off our accomplishments and end up on the right side of the trophy presentation at the end of the season.”
Sheen has been the coach for the Steelheads since 2019, being promoted to the head coaching position after three years of being the assistant. He’s accumulated a 130-62-6-7 record in his three years as a head coach.
This past season, he led Idaho to ECHL records in wins (58), points (119) and home wins (32), while tying the league record for road wins (26) and lowest goals-against average (2.13), while getting the second-most shutouts in league history (11).
Idaho also led the league in total goals this season, with 290.
In the postseason, the Steelheads advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals, where they were swept by the defending champion Florida Everblades.
“We are pleased to be able to resign Everett for a contract extension,” Steelheads president Eric Trapp said in a release. “Coming off the historic season that we had we are excited for what the future may hold. Everett continues to recruit top notch talent and individuals to represent the city of Boise and our organization.”