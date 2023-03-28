BOISE — A year ago at this time the Idaho Steelheads found themselves in the midst of a chase for a playoffs spot, one that ultimately led to them snapping their consecutive postseason appearance streak at 22 seasons.
Safely in the playoffs this year, the Steelheads once again find themselves in a chase as the season winds down. Only this time, the Steelheads aren’t racing other teams; it’s a race against history.
With nine games remaining in the regular season, Idaho has several records, both of the team and ECHL variety, within its sights. And with Idaho having both a playoff spot and a Mountain Division championship wrapped up for nearly a month, the record chases have given Idaho something to continue to strive for before the chase for the ultimate goal — a Kelly Cup championship — gets underway next month.
“It would mean a lot to our team,” said Ryan Dmowski, who leads the team with 60 points on the season and shares the team lead in goals, with 26. “I’m sure there would be a banner that goes up with it, and going into the record books and history as one of the best and most dominant teams ever is extremely special. It means everything to our team, we work hard every single day for this, so it’s going to be a cool challenge to see if we can hit those records.”
The Steelheads will open their final homestand of the regular season Wednesday with a game against the Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Central Arena. With 51 wins and 105 points, Idaho is in good shape to challenge the ECHL record of 56 win and 116 points, both of which were achieved by the Louisiana IceGators in 2001-02. Three wins in their final five home games will give Idaho 31 home wins on the season, breaking the record of 30 set by the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2018-19, while a sweep in all five home games would make it 20 straight home wins, surpassing the league record of 19 set by the Newfoundland Growlers in 2019-20. A win in each of its remaining four road games would give Idaho 27 wins away from home, which would also be a league record of 26, currently held by multiple teams.
Additionally, this year’s Idaho squad has a chance to surpass its own single season records for fewest regulation losses of 16 (currently at nine), most goals scored of 268 (currently at 261) and fewest goals allowed of 183 (currently at 136).
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“It’s definitely a goal of ours, but not a focus by any means,” coach Everett Sheen said about the records. “It’s fun to have something to shoot for — because we’re in the playoffs, we’ve clinched our division — just to be able to have those little targets and something to work towards. It's not the end all, be all, if you don’t get it, it is what it is. But we’ve had a great run so far.”
There’s been little slowing down the Steelheads this season, as the team got off to a 26-3-0-1 start and hasn’t looked back since. They are currently on a nine-game winning streak, their fourth streak of at least six wins or more this season. They haven’t lost two games in a row in regulation all season.
“We come to the rink every day and practice whatever it is we need to,” said Jordan Kawaguchi, who has 26 goals and 51 points on the season. “We want to be focused and sharp on the ice, no matter if it’s a practice or a game. I’m not surprised that we can play at the pace we are and I think we’re going to try and continue that through the post season.”
What just might speak to the strength of the team the most, however, might not be the fact that they are challenging so many team records. The fact is, despite how dominant they’ve been, there aren’t many individual records the Steelheads are threatening. The only individual league record within reach is the plus-minus record. Defenseman Matt Register, who currently sits at +53, with the league record at +59.
In fact, the Steelheads don’t have many players even leading the ECHL in statistical categories this season. Dmowski’s team-high 60 points is 19th in the league this season. The 26 goals by Dmowski and Kawaguchi is tied for 20th. Register’s 42 assists is good enough to lead the team but is the 14th-most in the ECHL.
“It’s just the depth of our team, anybody can score,” said Dmowski. “Anybody can do what we need on any given night. Coach doesn’t have to rely on a couple guys to go out there, he can throw anybody out there and they’ll get the job done. I think that is why we are so solid from top to bottom.”