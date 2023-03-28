Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — A year ago at this time the Idaho Steelheads found themselves in the midst of a chase for a playoffs spot, one that ultimately led to them snapping their consecutive postseason appearance streak at 22 seasons.

Safely in the playoffs this year, the Steelheads once again find themselves in a chase as the season winds down. Only this time, the Steelheads aren’t racing other teams; it’s a race against history.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments