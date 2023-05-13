BOISE — One night after arguably their worst game of the season, the Idaho Steelheads bounced back in a big way.
Better yet, the Steelheads are still on track to eliminate the Allen Americans on home ice this afternoon.
Idaho took Game 4 of the Mountain Division Finals 9-3 on Saturday night, just 24 hours after falling 7-2 to Allen in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. The Steelheads now lead the series 3-1 and can advance to the Western Conference Finals — where the Toledo Walleye await — with a win this afternoon in Game 5 at Idaho Central Arena.
“Obviously we didn’t like the game last night, but we had a game plan coming into today, just get more pucks on net and eventually they will go in,” said Wade Murphy, who had a hat trick, Idaho’s first postseason hat trick since John-Scott Dickson in 2010. “We were getting shots on net, we just had to execute and obviously we did that tonight.”
A mere 24 hours after a game where just about everything went wrong for them, the Steelheads were able to flip the tables Saturday and do exactly what Allen had done to them the night before.
Led by Murphy’s three goals, the Steelheads had little trouble putting the puck in net, scoring multiple goals in all three periods.
Idaho scored the game’s first five goals, quickly putting to rest any question on whether they would be able to bounce back. By the end of the second period, they led 7-2, the same score they had lost the night before. They were able to chase Allen goaltender Kevin Mandelese out of net for the second time in three games.
"We kind of took a whacking last night and to come back with this kind of shows the resiliency that we have," said defenseman Casey Johnson, who had Idaho's first goal. "We're deep in scoring and we're going to show up every night as best as we can. It turned out pretty well tonight."
As for the Steelheads’ goalie, Adam Scheel responded after being pulled in Friday’s game after giving up seven goals on 23 shots. On Saturday, he made 28 saves on 31 shots faced.
“Scheel’s been a tremendous bounce back goalie this year,” coach Everett Sheen said. “If he’s had a tough game, he bounces back accordingly the next night and I thought he did just that tonight. He played well, made the saves we needed him to make tonight and was a very calming presence in net.”
And while the seven goals given up Friday night marked the most Idaho had surrendered on the season, the nine it scored Saturday was the Steelheads’ largest offensive output of the season.
Johnson got his first goal of the postseason midway through the first, taking a pass from Ty Pelton-Byce, finding an opening and firing the puck into the net.
A.J. White appeared to score on a power play a few minutes later, but it was immediately called off after the ref ruled that White kicked it into the net. After a review, the no-goal call was upheld.
But on that same power play, Ryan Dmowski took a pass from Owen Headrick and fired a slap shot into the net, giving Idaho a 2-0 lead.
Pelton-Byce made it 3-0 late in the first period, grabbing a long rebound off a Nick Canade shot and firing it back in.
Early in the second, Murphy picked up a puck on a pass from Jordan Kawaguchi and backhanded it into the net to extend the led to 4-0. White made it 5-0, tipping in a pass from Justin Ducharme.
"It's a huge weight off your shoulder," Murphy said about getting out to a big lead. "Playing with the lead is a big bonus. Last night we got the first goal and kind of tailed off, tonight we didn't want to do that."
Allen got its first goal midway through the second period, but it took Idaho just 38 seconds to respond. Colton Kehler took a rebound off the backboard and fired it back into the net, making it 6-1 Idaho.
Murphy added his second goal later in the second period, making it 7-2 and causing Allen to replace Mandelese with Chace Perry, Allen’s Game 3 starter.
Jordan Kawaguchi added a goal for Idaho in the third period on a power play, the Steelheads’ third power play goal of the night, before Murphy completed the hat trick later in the period.
"He's been phenomenal, he's very disruptive with his speed," Sheen said about Murphy. "He's got a great shot a great skill set and he was giving it everything he had tonight and he played a fantastic game."
Idaho will now host a rare Sunday afternoon game with a chance to close out the series and set up a battle with the Walleye, who have advanced to the Western Conference Finals with sweeps in both of their series.
Idaho returned from Allen, Texas last week leading the series 1-0 after Game 2 was postponed due to last week's mass shooting in Allen. The postponement shifted the series to a 1-4-2 format, meaning that possible Games 6 and 7 would both be back in Allen. Now the Steelheads have a chance to make sure the series doesn't get to that.
"That's what we're hoping for, to not have to go down to Dallas on Monday," Sheen said. "Our guys are going to be ready and focused to close this thing out in front of our fans and give them a good show tomorrow."