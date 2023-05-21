Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Adam Scheel isn’t about personal accolades.

The Idaho Steelheads goalie says he doesn’t focus on stats or streak. He doesn’t worry about the history he may be making along the way. All he cares about is getting the win.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments