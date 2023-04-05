BOISE — Ty Pelton-Byce was enjoying a breakout season with the Idaho Steelheads when the headaches started in December.
During a game against Rapid City, something felt off to him. Pelton-Byce said he’s had times on the ice where he hasn’t been completely on his game; it happens during the course of a long season. But this felt different.
He said he was timid and not confident in his abilities.
“I definitely felt out of it,” Pelton-Byce said. “I was not quite 100% focused. It was never anything really bad at any time, I was a little bit foggy from time to time.”
Initially, worries that it might be concussion-related took Pelton-Byce out of the lineup as a precaution. It wound up leading to a two-month ordeal, where he and doctors tried to single out the source of those headaches, which he said eventually was determined to be migraines.
“It was obviously frustrating,” said Pelton-Byce. “I tried to look at it as a little break, but after some time it gets a little frustrating. But with how successful our team is, I didn’t feel pressured to come back sooner than I was ready.”
Since coming back on Feb. 25 in the series finale against Maine, Pelton-Byce has picked up right where he left off. He added an overtime goal in Wednesday' 3-2 win against the Utah Grizzlies, giving Idaho its ECHL-record 31st home win of the season. In his 16 games since returning, the forward now has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists. Add that to the nine goals and 15 assists in the 23 games prior to his absence and the Madison, Wisconsin native had 44 points as the end of the regular season and Kelly Cup playoffs loom.
“He’s been a big piece for us for sure,” said Idaho coach Everett Sheen. “In the playoffs you need your horses to step up and take control of the reins. I know what he’s got in him and we believe he’ll do just that.”
Sheen said he knew that Pelton-Byce could be a valuable asset offensively when he signed with Idaho, despite not showing up often on the stat sheet up to that point. Coming out of the University of Wisconsin, he signed with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose toward the end of the 2020-21 season and split the 2022-23 season between the Moose and the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL. In 34 professional games last season, he was limited to 11 points.
But when he watched film of Pelton-Byce, Sheen saw beyond the stats. He saw a player who could come into his system and maybe get that production that he hadn’t in his first full professional season.
“He was definitely a hidden gem,” said Sheen. “If you watch the way he plays, you can tell the way he thinks the game and it’s a pretty high hockey IQ. We just knew in our system, with the way we play, he’d be a great fit and hopefully produce some points for us.”
Almost right away, he started providing Idaho with offense, recording four assists in a two-game season-opening series at Iowa. It took him 10 games to get his first goal, but he had two goals in that game, a shootout win at Rapid City and two more the following game at Utah. By that point, he already was up to 13 points on the season, surpassing his total from the year before.
“I never try to judge my game off production like that, I felt like I played some good hockey the last couple of years as a pro,” said Pelton-Byce. “But obviously it’s nice to get on the score sheet a lot. It definitely helps turns some heads and brings up your confidence a little bit.”
But his hot start to the season hit a roadblock when the headaches started. It didn’t take long for concussions to be ruled out as the cause, but that still didn’t provide many answers.
In total, he missed 29 games while talking with doctors trying to get to the bottom of it.
He was finally cleared to return to practice a couple of weeks before he came back into the game.
“It was definitely tough to see, especially for him,” Sheen said about Pelton-Byce’s absence. “He was playing so well and then had a few setbacks while he was recovering. But ultimately, we got him back to being healthy and the boys gave him a standing ovation for his first practice back and he’s been going ever since.”
He returned Feb. 25 and just five minutes in, was already making his impact felt again. Pelton-Byce took a rebound off a Wade Murphy shot and put it back into the net to give Idaho a 2-0 lead.
“That helped a lot,” Pelton-Byce said. “It definitely took a few games for me to get back into it and that goal might have helped hide it a little bit. But it felt really good to get back in front of these fans.”
Less than a week later, he had two goals and an assist, continuing a trend that he’s had all season. When Pelton-Byce has scored, it seems, he scores in bunches. Pelton-Byce has recorded points in 25 of the 39 games he’s played this season. He’s had more than one point in 13 of those games.
“You can usually tell from the get-go what he’s feeling that day,” said Sheen. “He’s got the puck on his stick the whole game and with his skill set and hockey IQ, it’s tough to keep him off the score sheet when he’s feeling it, for sure.”
Even though Wednesday's win only provided him with a single point, it was a big one. Pelton-Byce put back a rebound off a Cody Haiskanen shot 20 seconds into the overtime period to give Idaho the win. Haiskanen scored both of Idaho's goals in regulation, while goalie Dylan Wells made 31 saves in his Steelheads debut.
Wells, who made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this season, was sent down to Idaho from the AHL by the Dallas Stars earlier in the day. The Stars acquired the right to Wells in a March 2 trade.