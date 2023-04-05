Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Ty Pelton-Byce was enjoying a breakout season with the Idaho Steelheads when the headaches started in December.

During a game against Rapid City, something felt off to him. Pelton-Byce said he’s had times on the ice where he hasn’t been completely on his game; it happens during the course of a long season. But this felt different.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments