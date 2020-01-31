BOISE — Brett Supinski's first full professional season started with a trade. It's been a series of ups and downs from there.
Count Friday night as one in the up category.
Supinski had the overtime winner for Idaho on Friday, as the Idaho Steelheads took a 3-2 win over the Rapid City Rush at CenturyLink Arena. It was the second overtime goal for the rookie in two weeks. He also had the winner in the 2-1 overtime win over the Tulsa Oilers on Jan. 17.
“There's a lot of ice, so you go out there and make plays,” Supinski said about the three-on-three overtime. “You're just honestly trying to win the changes, get tired guys out there for them and just capitalize on miscommunications by the other team. I think we did that pretty well.”
Supinski found himself on a 2-on-1 with Brady Norrish in the overtime period, put a shot on of Rapid City goaltender Gordon Defiel. The puck bounced off Defiel and Supinski got his own rebound. He fired another shot off Defiel's back, which bounced into the net. He also had an assist on A.J. White's goal in the second period.
The forward has had to battle both the trade and an injury throughout the year, but is now tied for second on the team with 12 goals to go with 11 assists. Even through his up-and-down year, Supinski has little complaints about how the season has turned out thus far.
“It's been a bit of a fun first year being pro,” said Supinski. “I was traded early, but I couldn't have landed in a better spot. I couldn't be happier. I was out a little bit with some minor injuries, but I'm starting to feel good when I'm out there. I can't say anything bad about my first year, other than the injuries. The guys have been great. There's a lot of guys to look up to in (the locker room) and follow their steps.”
Throughout the season, Supinski has missed 19 different games at various stretches of the year due to what he said was a groin injury. But through his recovery and rehab, he hasn't shown any signs of discouragement, coach Everett Sheen said.
“It's a tough bounce early in your rookie year to go through that,” Sheen said. “But he stayed positive, he did his rehab, showed up, was around the rink every day and had a great attitude. I think that really helped him bounce back.”
Sheen knew that Supinski had the potential to produce if he could get him to Idaho. He had watched tape of Supinski during his college career at Union College and liked what he saw.
But by the time Sheen was promoted from assistant coach to head coach in July, Supinski had already signed with the Maine Mariners.
However, when it became apparent to Sheen that Supinski wasn't going to get as big of a role in Maine, the Steelheads coached jumped at the chance to trade for him. Idaho announced the acquisition of Supinski in exchange for future considerations on Oct. 9, two days before its season opener.
“I kind of take everything as it comes, I don't harp on anything too much, just keep on keeping on,” said Supinski. “It happened early and it was a shock, but it happens. I come out here to a place I've never really been. I kind of just wanted to come out here, put my head down and work as hard as I can for this team and see what happens.”
He showed his promise right away for the Steelheads in a two-game season-opening series at Utah, scoring two goals and recording an assist. In the second game, a 3-1 victory, he scored what proved to be the game-winner.
Through the first 11 games of the season, he had five goals and five assists.
“He's very smart, he's very skilled with the puck,” Sheen said. “He's a playmaker, a shooter and a scorer and he's helped our power play. He sees the game tremendously.”
But sometime during a road trip to Rapid City in November, Supinski doesn't remember exactly when or how, his groin started bothering him to the point he had to miss some games.
Between Nov. 8 and Jan. 10, he appeared in eight games, scoring four goals and two assists during that stretch. That included a two-goal game against Allen on Dec. 4, the first multi-goal game of his professional career.
But even though he was producing on the ice, the injury kept returning, causing him to miss more games.
Friday's game marked his ninth straight game in the Idaho lineup, the most consecutive games he's played since the injury first popped up. After Friday's game, he now has a three-game point streak and assists in four of Idaho's last five games.
“It definitely sucks whenever you get hurt, no matter what's happening,” Supinski said. “You're not playing, not out there battling with your teammates every night. But I think we did a great job tackling the injury and getting back to health. It's just exciting, it's fun to be out there every night with my team.”
Idaho had to rally from a 2-0 deficit Friday after Rapid City took a lead with two goals late in the first period. The Steelheads pulled within one in the second when White grabbed a puck, which came off Supinski's stick, out of the air and dropped it to his stick to put it in the net. It was White's 11th goal of the year.
Norrish tied the game at 2 just three minutes into the third period, taking a feed from Marc-Oliver Roy and putting it in for a power play goal, his third goal of the season. Supinski scored his goal at the 2:28 mark of overtime, completing the comeback.
“You got to give it to them, their goalie played well,” Norrish said. “We really just stuck with what we were doing, getting pucks on net, that sort of thing. We didn't really want to over complicate things, because we were doing things right. We stuck with our game plan and it ended up coming out our way.”