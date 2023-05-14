BOISE — The Idaho Steelheads are headed to the Western Conference Finals with their offense firing on all cylinders.
Goaltender Adam Scheel looks ready to go, as well.
One night after a nine-goal performance, Idaho once against had an offensive explosion and Scheel stopped all 37 shots he faced, as the Steelheads eliminated the Allen Americans with a 6-0 win Sunday in Game 5 of the Mountain Division Finals. Idaho took the best-of-seven series 4-1.
“I think we just stuck with our structure, stuck to being disciplined,” said Ryan Dmowski, who had two goals for Idaho on Sunday and six total in the series. “We know they like to take a lot of penalties and you saw that tonight and last night. We took advantage of that, and our power play was clicking, too. That definitely puts them in a hole. Our message was come out and play our style, we stuck to that and I think that’s why we had so much success.”
Wade Murphy, who had a hat trick in Saturday’s Game 4 win, added two more goals Sunday, finishing with seven in the series. Jade Miller and Justin Misiak both also added their first goals of the postseason. The Steelheads finished the series with 28 goals over the course of five games.
“It’s a big boost for us,” Idaho coach Everett Sheen said about the offensive production. “It was a tight-checking series against Utah (in the first round), where every goal we had to really work for. To be able to get rewarded in this series with some offensive production up and down the lineup — it wasn’t just two or three guys carrying the load every night — it speaks volumes to the depth of this team.”
The Steelheads advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2013, where a meeting with the Toledo Walleye awaits. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday night in Boise.
“It means a lot, but we still have a long way to go,” said Scheel. “This next series coming up is going to be tough, Toledo is a really good squad. We’re just looking forward to it and ready to go.”
Two nights removed from being pulled midway through the third period of a Game 3 loss after giving up his seventh goal of the game, Scheel had another big bounce back game for Idaho. He played well in a 9-3 win on Saturday before playing lights out Sunday to earn his first career playoff shutout after having five of them in the regular season.
“Friday didn’t go as planned, but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” Scheel said. “You have to flush the game. Whether it’s a win or a loss, tomorrow’s a new day. So, you just get back to work, get back to your process and look to build.”
He made some highlight-reel saves on Sunday, too, both with his stick and without it. In the first period, Scheel had a puck take a funky bounce off of him and roll behind him towards the Idaho net. Scheel said it took him a second to realize where it was, but he was able to dive back and knock the puck away from danger.
Then in the second period, Scheel’s stick got knocked away from him and behind the Idaho net. With the play still live, Miller tried to give the goaltender his stick, but Scheel declined. Turns out Miller’s stick wasn’t needed, as Scheel made multiple saves off his pads before finally being able to cover up the puck.
Allen pelted him with 37 shots on the night, he never let one past him.
“All that really matters is we got the win,” said Scheel. “This time of the year, it’s wins and losses. It doesn’t matter at all when it comes to stats. So, we got the job done and that’s all that matters.”
He also got the benefit of an early lead, as Idaho jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period with Misiak getting Idaho on the board. Misiak took the puck off a faceoff in the Allen zone and made a move to get around Allen goalie Chase Perry to put it in the net.
A couple minutes later, Dmowski took a pass from Willie Knierim by the faceoff circle and fired a one-tier past Perry to make it 2-0.
Murphy picked up his first goal later in the first period on a 5-on-3 opportunity and Miller — who was back on the ice after taking a blindside hit late in Game 4, which got Allen’s Aidan Brown suspended for Sunday’s game — made it 4-0 with less than a minute left in the first period. Miller took a pass from Zane Franklin on a 2-on-1 and put it into the net.
It was exactly the start that Idaho was looking for, as the Steelheads were looking to close out the series at home, rather than return to Allen, Texas for Games 6 and, if necessary, Game 7
“We didn’t necessarily want to go back down to Dallas, but we were fully prepared to if that’s what the series dictated,” Sheen said. “Our guys were hungry to finish it here tonight. We came out, made good on a few early chances, then really just locked down for the rest of the game.”
Idaho, which was playing in its fourth game since Wednesday, now gets nearly a full week to rest up before starting the series against Toledo. The Walleye wrapped up a sweep of Cincinnati, their second sweep of the playoffs, on Friday.
A couple of factors combined to give Idaho a bit of an extended break. First, Idaho Central Arena was unavailable Friday, with comedian Chris D’Elia performing. Also, the combination of high school state championships taking place next week and a concert by country superstar Luke Combs scheduled for Saturday at Albertsons Stadium made it difficult to find hotel rooms in the Treasure Valley that the Walleye could stay in before the weekend.
“In looking forward to a little break here,” said Dmowski. “Four games in four and a half days kind of sucks. But we grinded through, we persevered, and I think it was for the better. We’re looking forward to getting the rest and looking forward to starting the series against a really good team here.”