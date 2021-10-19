After opting out of the 2020-21 ECHL season, it only seems natural that the Idaho Steelheads would have plenty of new faces after a year away.
When the team opened training camp on Oct. 9, only six players who had appeared in a game during the 2019-20 season were back.
But nowhere is the lack of familiar faces more evident among the Steelheads roster than in their defensive group. Of the six defensemen who were on the Steelheads preseason roster, only Evan Wardley has any prior experience playing in Boise. Following the completion of his college career at the University of Lethbridge, Wardley signed with Idaho in February 2020, roughly a month before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ECHL to end its season. He played nine games for the Steelheads, recording his first professional point on an assist in the final game before the shutdown.
Those nine games gave Wardley enough of a taste to know he wanted to come back
“The city’s great, the fans are great and the coaching staff was A-plus,” said Wardley, who picked up two assists in 24 games last season playing with the Wheeling Nailers. “It’s just how they treat you here, it’s a true professional organization.”
Despite the lack of an established nucleus, the Steelhead are happy with what they’re seeing from the defensemen early on. They’ll get their first look in a counting game on Friday when Idaho opens the regular season with a 7:10 p.m. game against the Utah Grizzlies at Idaho Central Arena.
“I think it’s actually going to be the strength of our team,” Idaho coach Everett Sheen said about the defense. “Ward’s played a few years in the league, so he knows what it takes. A couple guys spent last year in the SPHL, which last year was fantastic hockey. They only had five teams so there’s limited spots. They’re up to speed right away, so the gap in knowledge is not there. We’re going to be able to hit the ground running.”
Five of Idaho’s six defensemen — all except Michael Prapavessis — recorded points during Idaho’s two preseason wins against Utah this past weekend, with Darren Brady recording a goal and assist during Saturday’s 6-5 victory. Clint Filbrandt also had two assists in that game, while Matt Stief had assists in both games. Wardley and Casey Johnson both also had assists on Saturday.
“Everyone has been buying in to what Sheen has been telling us,” Stief said. “Everyone’s kind of open and asking questions, going to Ward, who’s been here or Sheen. Anyone question that I’ve had or anyone has had has been toward them and they’ve been very helpful in getting to know the system and be a part of the team.”
Even though he’s yet to play a regular season game for the Steelheads, Stief played a crucial role in helping to build the defense. After finishing his college career at Canisius, Steif was slated to begin his professional career with Idaho to end the 2020 season. Stief had actually landed in Rapid City, South Dakota, to join the team for a road series against the Rapid City Rush right before the season was canceled. He signed with the Steelheads again last season, along with Brady, whom he had grown up playing hockey with.
Both Stief and Brady went to the SPHL to play with the Macon Mayhem after the Steelheads opted out, where they teamed up with Johnson.
Johnson said that during the season Stief told him that Idaho would be a good fit for him the following season.
Macon had the best regular season record in the SPHL last season and lost in the President’s Cup Finals. A year later, three of their defensemen are together again in Idaho.
“It’s nice, when you come into a new team, you really don’t know anybody,” Johnson said. “But if you know one or two people, it makes the transition a little better. They know a few guys and then everyone starts to click together and the chemistry grows from there.”
Wardley has prior playing experience with the other two defensemen on the roster. He played with Filbrandt for three seasons at Lethbridge, then was teammates last season with Prapavessis in Wheeling.
The Steelheads are hoping that the established chemistry they have coming into the season proves to be a good starting block for having it all mesh together as the season progresses.
“I think it starts off the ice in a situation like we’re in with everyone coming in new,” said Wardley. “Everyone is really tight on the team and we’re getting to know each other and each other’s habits. We’ll keep working at it, trying to get better each day, and I think we’ll be alright.”