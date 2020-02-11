Teuila Nawahine tallied 14 points as the Rocky Mountain High School girls basketball team upset No. 3 Meridian 54-51 in a 5A District III Tournament game Tuesday night at Boise High to punch its first ticket to state since 2015.
Jada Reed added 10 points for the Grizzlies while Annagail Smith nearly had a double-double with eight points and 10 boards for the Grizzlies (15-9), who still managed to qualified for state after opening up districts with a 30-point blowout loss to Boise last Thursday.
Jaleesa Lawrence and Taylor Watson scored 13 points apiece for the Warriors (16-8).
BOISE 57, EAGLE 45: Peyton McFarland tallied a career-high 32 points to eclipse the 1,000-point barrier for her high school career, as the Brave (15-8) advanced to the state tournament for the third straight year.
McFarland also had a double-double on top of that with 14 rebounds.
Elise Boockholdt had 22 points for the Mustangs (13-11).
MIDDLETON 54, KUNA 45: Payton Hymas racked up 23 points, including four 3-pointers, as the third-ranked Vikings (17-5) qualified for the 4A District III championship for the second straight year.
Zoey Moore had 12 points while Emalie Wood had 12 rebounds for Middleton.
CALDWELL 64, BISHOP KELLY 49: Kat Vallejo recorded 18 points and five rebounds, as the fifth-ranked Cougars (20-3) advanced to the 4A District III championship game for the second year in a row.
Jade Martinez chipped in by nearly having a triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds.
VALLIVUE 47, NAMPA 43: Jasmine Boles came within one rebound of a double-double with 22 points and nine boards, as the Falcons (5-18) lived to play another day in a 4A District III Tournament elimination game.
Boles also had four steals, three assists and three blocks.
Madison Lopez added 12 points and Jaedyn Rhoton 10 rebounds for Vallivue.
Piper Curry had 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-12).
EMMETT 43, COLUMBIA 38: Gemma LaVergne notched 18 points, as the Huskies (9-14) kept their season alive in a 4A District III Tournament elimination game.
Mia Nottingham had 18 points for the Wildcats (5-18).
NEW PLYMOUTH 38, McCALL-DONNELLY 31: Eboni Shaw and Nicole Binggeli both had 10 points, as the fifth-ranked Pilgrims (17-6) kept their season going in a 2A District III Tournament elimination game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 58, MARSING 33: Keziah Glidden had nine points, as the Trojans (14-9) eased to a 2A District III Tournament elimination game win.
Autumn Bennett scored 16 points for the Huskies (2-20).
BOYS BASKETBALL
VALLIVUE 46, COLUMBIA 32: Jacob Martinez and Shea Tradut each bagged 10 points apiece, as the Falcons (10-9, 8-6 4A SIC) won their fourth game in a row in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
LIBERTY CHARTER 51, RIMROCK 18: Dionicio Elton outscored the Raiders himself with 23 points and eight rebounds, as the Patriots (12-8, 8-1 1A WIC) cruised to a 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference win.
RODEO
CALDWELL'S PORTENIER WINS AT FORT WORTH: Brady Portenier of Caldwell won the bull riding title at the 124th Fort Worth (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo on Saturday.
Portenier collected $24,827 with a score of 90 points on J Bar J Rodeo's Little Hoot.
Portenier has finished among the top 20 the last three rodeo season, but has yet to crack into the top 15 and qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS SHOLL NAMED GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK: Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week. It is the fourth time this season and the seventh time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Sholl went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances against the Utah Grizzlies last week.
In other Steelheads news, Idaho has signed defenseman Evan Wardley to a Standard Player Contract.
Wardley, 25, completed his four-year collegiate career at the University of Lethbridge this season, posting two points with 58 penalty minutes in 24 games in his senior season.