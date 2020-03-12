Following the lead of several professional leagues around the country, including the NHL and AHL, the ECHL suspended its season Thursday, putting the Idaho Steelheads season on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“As the ongoing developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season for the safety of our Fans, Players, and Employees,” the league said in a release. “The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.”
The Steelheads currently sit in a tie for second place in the Mountain Division with 11 games remaining on the schedule, including three home games. The Steelheads will be contacting fans regarding tickets to upcoming games over the next few days.
Idaho was set to begin a three-game road series against Rapid City Friday, with a chance to clinch its 23rd straight playoff appearance.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
KUNA 8, CALDWELL 1: The Kavemen scored seven runs over the final three innings to top the Cougars in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Zac Rackham went 2 for 3 with three runs and Austin Bunn knocked in two RBI to lead Kuna. Pitcher Diego Hernandez pitched six innings, striking out nine.
Cole Harvey was 2 for 2 to lead Caldwell.
VALLIVUE 9, MIDDLETON 2: The Falcons had 11 hits to top the Vikings in a 4A SIC game.
Jerry Hernandez led Vallivue with two hits and three RBI. Pitcher Zac Garner gave up just one hit in four innings to go with seven strikeouts.
TIMBERLINE 9, SKYVIEW 0: The Wolves shut out the Hawks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Pitchers Carter Walsh and Harrison Michael combined to limit Skyview to two hits while striking out six. Max Spielman had two hits and six RBI.
CENTENNIAL 7, CAPITAL 0: Pitchers Ethan Root and Darius Lowe combined for a two hitter to lead the Patriots over the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
SOFTBALL
RIDGEVUE 18, COLUMBIA 0, 4 INNINGS: After opening a 9-0 lead after two innings, the Warhawks added nine more in the fourth to pull away from the Wildcats in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Pitcher Gracie Walters had 10 strikeouts to lead Ridgevue. Reiss McIntyre added three hits and a RBI and Emma Hofhine had four RBI.
WILDER 16, MARSING 12: The Wildcats rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh to knock off the Huskies in a nonleague game.
Drevin Hall went 3 for 5 with four runs and Anthony Ortivez had three RBI to lead Wilder.
Xavier Delgadillo had five RBI to lead Marsing.
TENNIS
VALLIVUE SWEEPS: Vallivue's boys beat Ridgevue 4-2 and the girls topped the Warhawks 5-1.