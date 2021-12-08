After eight seasons playing overseas, Mitch Versteeg was ready to retire and focus on his life after hockey.
A familiar face from his childhood convinced him to give it one more year. Now, Versteeg is serving as a veteran defenseman for the Idaho Steelheads, who are coached by Everett Sheen, who Versteeg played in the same youth hockey program with in Lethbridge, Alberta.
“We’ve pretty much known each other our whole lives,” said Versteeg, who played his eighth game with Idaho Wednesday in a 3-0 win against the South Carolina Stingrays. “I played with his younger brother since I was four-years-old and he’s played with my brother since he was four. We grew up together, played hockey together and skated together. Our families became great friends. It’s always nice to see a familiar face, especially when you’re somewhere new.”
Two years younger than Sheen, Versteeg grew up playing with his coach’s older brother, Elliott Sheen. Everett Sheen played with his player’s older brother, Kris Versteeg, who went on to play 11 seasons in the NHL, winning a pair of Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010 and 15.
“He was very similar to what the fans see now,” Everett Sheen said about Mitch Versteeg. “He’s a big physical defenseman, keeps it simple. Growing up in midget and junior hockey, he was just a big, physical pounding defenseman.”
Being a young coach, Sheen has run into situations where he’s coached players that he was former teammates with, such as former Steelhead Rob Linsmeyer, who Sheen was teammates with at College of the Holy Cross. But this is the first time, he said, that he’s coached a player who he knew as a child.
At 33, Versteeg has spent his playing career as a journeyman. After spending the first four seasons of his professional career in the ECHL, he opted to go overseas starting in the 2013-14 season. Over the next seven seasons, he played in Germany, Japan and Slovakia. He said he was focused on finding a place to play in Europe for the 2020-21 season before Sheen called him and convinced him to come back to North America and sign with the Steelheads
“He threw out the idea to me and the more I thought about it, I thought it would be a good fit for me and my family here,” Versteeg said. “But then COVID hit and they had to cancel their season, so I ended up going overseas again.”
With the Steelheads canceling their season, Versteeg found a team in Budapest, Hungary, to play for. The team he played for had the best regular season record in the Hungarian league, but lost in the championship round. Coming into this season, the Steelheads held his ECHL rights, but Versteeg thought his playing days were behind him. He returned to Lethbridge to help run a hockey school with Kris, who had announced his own retirement in April 2020.
Over the summer, Sheen went back to Lethbridge and helped coach at the Versteegs’ school. That sparked a conversation with Mitch on whether or not he would consider giving playing one more shot. Versteeg thought about it for a couple of months before deciding he did. A chance to win a title with a team which has made the playoffs in 22 straight seasons — the longest active streak in North American professional sports — proved to be too much for Versteeg to pass up.
He called Sheen in October and let him know he was in.
“I think I still have a pretty good drive to play hockey, especially when I want to win,” said Versteeg. “I’ve be playing a long time, but I’ve never won. I’ve been close five times, so I want to make it happen this year.”
At 33, he’s the oldest player on the team by four years, with captain A.J. White being the next closest. But he brings another veteran presence to a team which currently leads the Mountain Division.
“Mitch, he’s a quiet guy by nature,” said Sheen. “He really doesn’t say a whole lot. But it’s more what he does daily and in the game. He keeps it simple and calm.”
Versteeg joined the Steelheads last month during a road trip in Rapid City, South Dakota, then made his Idaho Central Arena debut in a 3-2 win against Adirondack on Nov. 17. It was his first time playing in the rink, as he never played a road game against the Steelheads before when he was in the ECHL.
It also helped reinforce his decision to come back to hockey.
“When I was in the league 10 years ago, you always heard about Idaho and the fans,” said Versteeg. “It definitely is a big driver. You always want to play in front of a big crowd, so that helps.”
On Wednesday, Versteeg was part of a defense that posted its second shutout in a row. Matt Jurusik stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn his first ECHL shutout. It came four days after Jake Kupsky had 27 saves in a 5-0 Idaho win against the Kansas City Mavericks.
Kyle Marino and Will Merchant scored first period goals for the Steelheads and Luc Brown added an insurance goal with just over four minutes to go.
Idaho will be back on the Idaho Central Arena ice Friday for the second game in the three-game series.