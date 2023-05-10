Support Local Journalism


BOISE — After plenty of tight games and overtime victories in the playoffs, it seemed like the Idaho Steelheads were due for one that was decided before the final buzzer sounded.

Idaho got that Wednesday night, beating the Allen Americans 6-2 in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals, taking a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

