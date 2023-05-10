BOISE — After plenty of tight games and overtime victories in the playoffs, it seemed like the Idaho Steelheads were due for one that was decided before the final buzzer sounded.
Idaho got that Wednesday night, beating the Allen Americans 6-2 in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals, taking a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series.
“The last four or five games have been one-goal games,” said Wade Murphy, who scored a pair of goals in the second period. “In the playoffs, you want to save your energy for sure. So, we want these types of games.”
Idaho put pressure on Allen goalie Kevin Mandolese all night, peppering the Americans’ net with 56 shots and scored four of its goals on shot deflections. Meanwhile, Steelheads goaltender Adam Scheel was able to get in front of 21 of 23 shots he faced, only losing the shutout in the third period, with the Steelheads comfortably ahead.
It was Idaho’s first multi-goal win of this postseason, with all four of its wins against Utah in the first round coming in overtime and their Game 1 victory against the Americans on Friday being by a 5-4 margin.
“It’s a culmination of all our efforts from the first round and coming in to play Allen here,” said Steelheads assistant coach Keenan Kelly. “We just knew that if we stick to our structure, we play our game, we limit their transition game, we’re going to find a lot of success. We were able to do that tonight.”
Idaho continued its winning streak this season against the Americans, who they went 8-0 against during the regular season.
Prior to the game, a moment of silence was held to honor the victims of a mall shooting in Allen, Texas on Saturday. Steelhead players were in their hotel rooms, located right next to the Allen Premium Outlets, waiting for their scheduled game against the Americans that night when a gunman killed eight. The game was postponed.
The Steelheads had a couple days off after the tragedy.
On Wednesday, both teams stood side-by-side at center ice pregame in a show of unity. Both teams also wore patches on their helmets with the words ‘Allen Strong’ flanked by eight stars.
“Especially after what happened down in Allen, it was nice to get away and hit the reset button and just really come together as a group,” said Kelly. “I know they spent some time together away from the rink, which is huge this time of year.”
Once the game started, Idaho put the pressure on Allen goalkeeper Kevin Mandolese early, with the Steelheads outshooting the Americans 20-4 over the first 20 minutes. Idaho held a 14-1 advantage in shots late in the first period when Zane Franklin finally got one in the net. Franklin was able to get a stick on a shot by Jordan Kawaguchi and redirected it past Mandolese to give Idaho the 1-0 lead with 5:20 left in the period.
Murphy had a deflected goal midway through the second period, getting a stick on a shot by Matt Register to score on the powerplay, extending the lead to 2-0. Four minutes later, Murphy made it 3-0 Idaho with yet another deflection, this one coming off a Ryan Dmowski shot for his second goal of the game.
“We were trying to find open lanes in the defense,” Murphy said about the redirections. “We were trying to get to the middle, get in front of the goalie and get a stick on it. Our defensemen did a great job getting pucks in tonight and they were unbelievable. Big kudos to them.”
Dmowski made it 4-0 early in the third period, taking a cross ice pass from Casey Johnson and ripping off a wrist shot post Mandolese, which slipped through the Americans goalie’s five-hole.
Allen got its first goal with 10:17 left in the game when former Steelhead Colby McAuley scored off a faceoff, but less than a minute later, Jack Becker got in front of a Johnson shot and redirected it into the Allen net to make it 5-1 Idaho.
It was Johnson’s third assist of the game.
Owen Headrick added a power play goal to make it 6-1 before Allen added another goal in the final two minutes.
Register was back in the lineup for the Steelheads after missing each of Idaho’s last five games. He finished with two assists.
Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night back at Idaho Central Arena.