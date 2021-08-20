BOISE — Growing up in Boise, Keenan Kelly says there wasn’t much of a hockey scene in the Treasure Valley.
Kelly and his sister, Shannon, were the only two hockey players at Fairmont Jr. High.
Coming to Idaho from Poughkeepsie, New York — located about two hours north of New York City — in the mid-1990s when he was very young, Kelly and his family were avid New York Rangers fans. They would play in the family garage, using his father’s old SUV as the penalty box. Most of his friends, particularly the ones on the west side of Boise, didn’t give the sport much of a thought.
“We kind of felt like we were on a bit of an island,” said Kelly. “It was something I could never really relate to with any of the friends I grew up with in middle school.”
When the Idaho Steelheads started playing in the 1997-98 season, Kelly and his family got season tickets in the top row of section 112 at Idaho Central Arena, then known as Bank of America Centre. Nearly a quarter century later, Kelly’s placement in the arena will move across the ice, to a spot standing behind the home bench.
On Thursday, the Idaho Steelheads named Kelly the assistant coach for the 2021-22 season, the team’s first season since opting out of the 2020-21 season. Friday, he met with the media for the first time, and marveled about getting a chance to be in the forefront of the Treasure Valley hockey scene.
“It’s certainly a unique opportunity and I’m incredibly excited about being granted this type of chance to learn the pro side of things,” Kelly said. “Being able to come back to my hometown makes it just that much more of a special experience.”
Since Kelly's early days in Boise, the hockey culture has certainly grown. The Steelheads have become one of the most successful franchises in the ECHL. Idaho will enter the season on a 22-season playoff streak, the longest active streak in North American professional sports. Idaho has seen a number of players reach higher levels of hockey over the past two years including several who have gone on to play at the NCAA Division I level.
Earlier this week, the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League signed Boise native Matteo Pietroniro, whose father, Marco, played with the Steelheads during their early years. Meridian native Katie Davis was a member of the U.S. U18 Women's National Hockey team which won the gold medal at the IIHF U18 World Championship in 2020.
Getting a chance to help continue the growth of the sport in the area is a huge motivator for Kelly.
"As a coach, all you can do is try and help people," Kelly said. "I know I wouldn't have any of the opportunities I was granted without people sticking their neck out for me. So for me, it's just a way to pay it forward, and I'm just excited to be a part of the next waive of Boise hockey players."
It will be Kelly’s first job in professional hockey, following six seasons coaching in the North American Hockey League, a Tier II junior hockey league. In June he had taken his first head coaching job with the Kenia River Brown Bears. A month later, Steelheads assistant coach Scott Burt took the head coaching job with the Rapid City Rush.
The same day Kelly saw the announcement, he called Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen. The two had never met, or even talked, and Sheen said before he called, he didn’t know who Kelly was.
“I actually let it go to voicemail because I didn’t recognize the number,” Sheen said. “I listened to it. Something said give him a call back, chat with him and I did. It was a great first conversation, he gave me some references to call and then it just snowballed from there.”
Sheen said Kelly initially gave him three or four references to call. But the more people Sheen called, the more suggested references he kept getting. In total, Sheen estimates he called close to 20 people, all of whom gave glowing recommendations.
“The one thing I definitely have to give Everett credit for is that he definitely did his due diligence,” Kelly said. “He called a large number of people on me, far more than the references I gave him. So obviously he did his homework, and I couldn’t be happier that I’m here.”
The Steelheads open the season at home on Oct. 22 against the Utah Grizzlies, and Kelly said he might take several looks up to section 112 to the seats he once sat in. There will also be plenty of opportunities for him between now and then to go up to those seats and just sit in them for nostalgia purposes.
“I get butterflies before every game, it’s just the competitor in me,” Kelly said. “You have to bring passion to everything you do. But it’s definitely going to be a special experience knowing that it has come full circle. I’ll probably be looking in my old seats quite a bit. I used to be sitting in those seats, but now I’m pretty lucky to be standing behind the bench.”