Steelheads

Steelheads

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho Steelheads will continue their Mountain Division Semifinals series at home on Wednesday after Saturday’s mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas postponed Game 2 of their series against the Allen Americans.

A gunman killed eight people and wounded seven others before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, the Associated Press reported. The shooting took place at Allen Premium Outlets just hours before the Steelheads and Americans were scheduled to drop the puck on Game 2 at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center, located less than a mile away. In response, the ECHL announced the postponement of the game roughly 90 minutes before it was scheduled to begin.

Recommended for you

Load comments