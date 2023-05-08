The Idaho Steelheads will continue their Mountain Division Semifinals series at home on Wednesday after Saturday’s mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas postponed Game 2 of their series against the Allen Americans.
A gunman killed eight people and wounded seven others before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, the Associated Press reported. The shooting took place at Allen Premium Outlets just hours before the Steelheads and Americans were scheduled to drop the puck on Game 2 at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center, located less than a mile away. In response, the ECHL announced the postponement of the game roughly 90 minutes before it was scheduled to begin.
On Sunday, the ECHL released a revised schedule, which will now see possible Games 6 and 7 take place in Allen, with Games 2-5 taking place in Boise.
Games in Boise will take place Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, as originally scheduled, with a possible Game 5 scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon, instead of next Monday when Game 6 was originally scheduled.
Monday will now be a travel day with Game 6, if necessary, being played May 16 in Allen, with Game 7 scheduled for its original date on May 17.
The series had already been shifted from a 2-3-2 format to a 2-4-1 format prior to its start, with Idaho Cental Arena being unavailable last weekend due to a scheduled gymnastics meet. With the revised schedule it is now a 1-4-2 format.
Idaho leads the best-of-seven series 1-0 after taking Game 1 5-4 on Friday.