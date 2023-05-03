Steelheads Crowd

Idaho Steelheads forward Ryan Dmowski (15) skates against Utah in front of a home crowd during hockey playoff action Monday at Idaho Central Arena.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


By finishing the regular season with the best record in the ECHL, the Idaho Steelheads earned the right to have home ice advantage throughout the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

In just about any league, that usually comes the assumption that you will host the first two games of any particular playoff series. In the ECHL, however, that isn’t always the case.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments