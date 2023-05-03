By finishing the regular season with the best record in the ECHL, the Idaho Steelheads earned the right to have home ice advantage throughout the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
In just about any league, that usually comes the assumption that you will host the first two games of any particular playoff series. In the ECHL, however, that isn’t always the case.
Take, for example, Idaho’s Mountain Division Semifinal game against the Allen Americans. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series starts Friday night, but with USA Gymnastics hosting its Women’s Development Program’s Level 9 Western Championship at Idaho Central Arena this weekend, the Steelheads’ home arena is unavailable to host any hockey games.
As a result, Games 1 and 2 of the series will take place at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, which has its own scheduling conflicts next week with a college graduation when the series shifts back to Boise for Games 3, 4, 5 and 6.
Instead of the traditional 2-3-2 series format, this one will be a 2-4-1.
“Every year, there’s something that goes in where another team may not have availability in its arena, so you have to go off of the 2-3-2 format,” said Idaho Steelheads president Eric Trapp. “You do your best to try and keep the sanctity of higher-seed, lower-seed, but sometimes, unfortunately, you can’t based on what the building availabilities are between the two teams that are playing.”
While keeping the 2-3-2 format is preferable, it’s hard to project exactly what dates will be needed to keep that intact. Idaho Central Arena gets revenue from the non-hockey events, so from a business standpoint, it wouldn’t make sense put a hold on all such events during the two-month stretch the playoffs occur. But at the same time, most events are booked long before the Steelheads clinch a playoff spot, let alone know what seed they will have in the playoffs.
“We try to keep some dates available, but you don’t know if you’re going to be a higher seed or a lower seed,” Trapp said. “You don’t know how far you’re going to advance. A lot of these events you plan a year in advance, so you don’t know what you’re going to do. You might book something and say ‘we have enough other dates that we can make something happen.’
“If we make it to the third round, we have a comedy show on one weekend, so we have to work around that,” Trapp continued. “But we try and keep it as open as we can. We’re luckier because we own our building. Some of the other teams don’t and they have no say in the schedule, so they get what they get.”
Each year as the regular season ends, Trapp begins conversing with the presidents of potential first-round opponents to see what schedules might look like. Some years, he said, it could be as many as five teams the Steelheads have to talk with, just to make sure all their bases are covered.
The teams compare dates and figure out which arenas can be used when. For example, one limitation Idaho had for its first round was a show by comedian Chelsea Handler at Idaho Central Arena on April 22, making the first Saturday of the playoffs unavailable for a home game. But with the arena free the rest of the week, the Steelheads were able to host games that Wednesday and Friday.
Once the first round is set, Trapp begins talking with the two potential second- round opponents, Allen and Kansas City this year, to figure out dates. Trapp said that had Kansas City beat Allen in their first-round series, a schedule for a potential Steelheads-Mavericks series likely would have been 3-4 — the first three in Kansas City and the last four in Boise — based on the availability of Idaho Central Arena and the Mavericks’ Cable Dahmer Arena.
When schedules are forced to deviate from the 2-3-2 format, other factors must be taken into account, such as making sure teams get guaranteed home games as well as minimizing travel days.
“We’re the ECHL, we can’t be doing 1-1-1-1-1-1-1,” said Trapp. “The travel costs would be enormous. That’s another big thing that comes into it. Most of it is scheduling availabilities, but then you have travel considerations in a league like ours. Having to fly between the two cities and having to fly last minutes, you have to make sure there’s seats available on planes. We’re leaving (Wednesday for Allen), because that’s the only plane we could get with all the guys on the same flight.”
As the Mountain Division Semifinals get underway, Trapp will work with teams playing in the Central Division Finals — the Toledo Walleye and Cincinnati Cyclones — to determine potential dates and series configurations for the Western Conference Finals, expected to begin the weekend of May 19. As it stands now, Idaho Central Arena has comedian Chris D’Elia performing on May 19 and Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center has its own comedy event listed on its website for May 20. Trapp noted that arenas could have more private events not listed on their websites.
In the first round, two playoff series — Allen vs. Kansas City and Newfoundland vs. Adirondack — were 3-4 series formats. Newfoundland, which shares an arena with a professional basketball team currently in its regular season, also will have its North Division Final series with Reading in a 3-4 format with the first three games in Reading, Pennsylvania and the final four in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.
While Trapp said starting a series on the road, such as Idaho is doing in this one, is not preferable, there can be many upsides to it, especially if the Steelheads can win one or both games in Texas.
“In the end, you can also look at the other side and say ‘well, we have four in the middle,’” Trapp said. “If we do our work, which we’re very capable of, we can win it at home.’”