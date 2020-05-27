‘Championship Built’ is a new series looking at local championship teams and how their rosters were put together. Today we take a look at the Idaho Steelheads 2007 Kelly Cup Championship team. You can read about the 2004 Kelly Cup Championship team here.
Marty Flichel missed out on the fun of the Idaho Steelheads’ 2004 Kelly Cup championship run.
Following his first season in Idaho, the Steelheads’ legend left for a year to play for the Kalamazoo Wings in the United Hockey League.
“It was a weird situation, to be honest. I came in for a year and ended up taking off for a year,” said Flichel, Idaho’s all-time leading scorer. “Number wise it didn’t seem to pan out or be a good situation for me to stick around. It was a tough decision to make, I was married at the time, the wife stayed here and I took off for a year.”
After Idaho won its first championship in its first year, he returned prior to the 2004-05 season. His first season back, Flichel played in a limited role, appearing in just 20 games. By the time the Steelheads won their second Kelly Cup championship in 2007, he was one of the biggest stars on the team, leading the team in the regular season with a 39 goals and 87 point, both professional career highs.
Under coach Derek Laxdal — who took over when former coach John Olver left in 2005 to take an assistant coaching job at Northern Michigan — the Steelheads were able to build a roster around Flichel and its three players from the 2004 championship team, Lance Galbraith, Scott Burt and Darrell Hay, to win its second Cup in four years.
“There’s two common denominators in winning championships,” said Laxdal, who also coached the Edmonton Oil Kings to a Memorial Cup Championship in 2014, coached the Texas Stars to the Calder Cup finals in 2018 and is now an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars. “You have to have good players, and a tight-knit group that plays as a family that will do anything it takes to win. But you also have to have great goaltending.”
Like Dan Ellis in 2004, the 2006-07 Steelheads had sharp goaltending from Steve Silverthorn. The second-year Steelhead followed up a strong regular season, which saw him post a 36-16-2-4 and 2.57 goals-against average, with a 16-6 record and 1.77 GAA, earning him playoff MVP honors.
After staring down Stockton Thunder goaltender Devan Dubnyk, a future three-time NHL All-Star goaltender with the Minnesota Wild, he led the team to a 4-2 win against Las Vegas in the second round, a 4-1 win against Alaska in the conference final before beating the Dayton Bombers 4-1 in the Kelly Cup Finals.
“He was outstanding,” Laxdal said about Silverthorn. “I remember in the Alaska series and in the Vegas series he made a couple saves that you didn’t think he was going to make that kept the game close or preserved a one-goal lead. Down the stretch in games I thought he was at his best. I don’t think he had any game in any of the series where you look back and say ‘boy he had a rough game.’ He was at the top of his game right from the get go.”
Like Flichel in 2003-04, both Galbraith and Hay had spent the 2005-06 season away from the team. Galbraith spent the season in the UHL playing for the Fort Wayne Komets. He returned in 2006-07 and led the team in the playoffs with 27 points, including a crucial overtime goal in Game 5 of the series against Stockton. Hay came back after a season in Germany, where he helped anchor Idaho’s defense.
“I think it just shows how much Boise and the Steelheads family gets in your blood,” Hay said. “When you go to places and it’s not quite the level you think, you realize how good you had it and how much you enjoyed it. I still think, to this day, that’s why I married a gal from here and still live in Boise. It gets in you and it’s amazing.”
With Burt in his seventh season in Idaho, the Steelheads had its core group of veterans — along with Flichel, Galbraith and Hay, to build its team around.
Outside of the four veterans, the team was a young one, with 12 rookies on the team and five more players in their second or third year.
“Three of us won before, so we knew what it took to win a championship,” Burt said. “We had a real young group of guys, hungry guys. You could call them kids. John Lammers and B.J. Crombeen, guys were on NHL contracts, but were having fun down here. When they got called up to the American Hockey League they were playing two shifts, three shifts per game. But down here they were having fun.”
One of the second-year players, Derek Nesbitt, was acquired via a trade from Gwinnett before the season. Nesbitt became an ECHL All-Star during his lone season in Idaho and was second on the team with 81 points.
Rookies like forward Greg Rallo, who had a hat trick in Game 2 of the final series and scored eight goals in the playoffs, and Kory Scoran, whose double overtime goal in Game 4 of the Dayton series gave Idaho a 3-1 lead, had big moments for the Steelheads as well.
Lammers, another rookie, came down late in the season from the AHL’s Iowa Stars and scored seven goals in the playoffs, including a double overtime goal in Game 3 of the series against Stockton.
“We had a young team, but there were some really good players,” said Flichel. “If you look at that roster that we had, a lot of the guys ended up playing in the AHL for a number of years and we had a few guys in the NHL. Whether they were in their first or second years, we had a number of guys who were up and coming that really pulled their weight. Laxdal did a great job putting the guys together and putting the plan in place.”
The final pieces were put in place as Laxdal signed two more rookies who had concluded their college careers, just before the playoffs started. First came Jay Beagle, out of Alaska Anchorage. While the highlight of his Steelheads career might have been a goal and assist in a 7-2 win in Game 4 of the Conference Finals against Alaska, his addition to the team was the first part of Beagle making hockey history. Beagle went on to win two Calder Cups with the AHL’s Hershey Bears and in 2018 won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals. He is the only player to win a championship in the top three tiers of North American professional hockey.
A week before the playoffs started, the Steelheads signed Lars Helminen, a defenseman who had just finished his college career at Michigan Tech. Helminen had three goals and 13 assists in the playoffs, but it was his contributions on defense where he made a big difference. With Hay out for the Stockton series with a shoulder injury, Helminen became one of the team’s top defenders. After Idaho allowed two power-play goals in a 4-2 Game 1 loss, the Steelheads went 35 for 35 on the penalty kill the rest of the series, including 11 for 11 in a Game 3 double overtime win.
“He came in and he was just on fire,” Hay said about Helminen. “He kind of tailed off at the end of the playoffs, but Lars kept it up the whole way. He was fantastic. Those are the finds, especially at the ECHL where the coach is usually the GM, that you have to have contacts or people you trust that are going to help you build your club.”
Following the win in game six against Stockton, Idaho went 12-3, clinching the Cup with a 4-1 win in Game 5 of the Cup finals against Dayton.
“That’s why you play the game, at any level, to win a championship,” said Flichel. “I was fortunate enough in 16 years of pro hockey to get one in and that was the message I relayed to younger guys, that it doesn’t happen every day, so soak it in have a great time to hopefully get a chance to do it again some day.”
Idaho reached the Kelly Cup Finals again in 2010, but lost in five games to the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Steelheads made the playoffs in their first 22 years of existence, and were well on their way towards clinching a 23rd straight playoff appearance before the season was ended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because no playoffs took place, the streak is still active at 22.
But for two years, once in 2004 and again three years later, everything came together at the right time for the Steelheads.
“You look at nearly 25 years, there’s not a lot of minor league hockey teams in the United States that have been around that long and has had the continued success this group has had,” said Hay. “Especially in a football-crazy town like this, to say that it has stood the test of time and is one of the benchmark organizations in the league, and in minor league sports, it’s all because of the leadership.”