For Zach Walker, it’s a homecoming a year in the making.
For the Idaho Steelheads, it will be the first chance to highlight a homegrown player on its roster.
Walker, a Boise native, will make his ECHL debut tonight playing in the same sweater he watched players he idolized play in while he was growing up. The forward will be in the lineup as the Steelheads take on the Utah Grizzlies in the season opener at Idaho Central Arena.
“It’s super exciting, homecoming is the way a lot of people put it for me,” said Walker. “I grew up about 15 minutes down the road in southeast Boise, coming to Idaho Steelheads games, selling Chuck-a-Pucks, being in the stands when guys like Lance Galbraith, Marty Flichel and Darrell Hay were playing. It was cool to see them here at the anniversary game, but being able to actually put the jersey on this season is a dream come true.”
Walker will be the first player born in Boise to play for the Steelheads. But being from a state that hasn’t produced an NHL player in more than 60 years, he is used to being a trailblazer for Idaho hockey. During his college career at Boston College, Walker was one of only a small handful of Gem State natives to be playing at the NCAA Division I level. He is currently one of only three players born in Idaho on ECHL rosters. Matteo Pietroniro, the son of former Steelhead Marco Pietroniro, is on an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies, but is currently on assignment with the Newfoundland Growlers, while Sun Valley native Joey Sides starts the year with the Jacksonville Icemen.
“I imagine he’s pumped to come home to where it all started,” Steelheads coach Everett Sheen said. “He’s impressed in practice, he’s got some speed, he’s tenacious, he plays hard, he’s got some sandpaper. I’m very impressed with him.”
Today’s game will mark the first competitive hockey game that Walker has played in Idaho since winning the national championship with the Junior Steelheads in 2014. After that, he went on to play junior hockey first in Colorado and then with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before a four-year career at Boston College.
He was slated to begin his professional career in Idaho last season, signing with the team before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to opt out of the 2020-21 ECHL season.
“I felt like I was in the best shape of my career, ready to go and I was super excited to come home,” said Walker. “Then I got the call and was told the season wasn’t going to happen. It was honestly really disappointing, really frustrating. It kills your identity as a hockey player, you’re really looking forward to going to camp and all of a sudden the doors are shut.”
Instead, he signed with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and began his professional career in the SPHL. Walker had four goals and six assists as the Ice Flyers won the league championship.
“It was good learning experience,” Walker said. “Playing pro at any level is definitely a change from college. College is maybe a little more skilled and quicker than the SPHL. But being in a pro setting, day-to-day, you’re being tested, it’s a job at this point. So it was a good experience.”
With the team is back in action this season, Walker had a second chance at a homecoming opportunity. He jumped at it and hasn’t let the chance go to waste.
“He brings a lot of energy, he’s always buzzing around out there,” said captain A.J. White. “He’s really fast, he’s a big stocky kid. It’s always cool to play in your hometown, so hopefully it’s not too much pressure for him. That’s what us older guys are here for, to help him settle in. He’s brought a lot of energy and it’s exciting to see.”
Walker won’t be the only Boise native making his debut with the Steelheads tonight. Assistant coach Keenan Kelly, whose family are long-time season ticket holders, will also be behind the bench tonight for Idaho.
“I think it’s awesome for the city,” Sheen said. “I was very fortunate enough to find Keenan and I think it’s a very cool story to have both a coach and a player here in professional hockey that are from the hometown.”
Walker’s parents are now living in the Nashville area, but he still has plenty of friends who live in the area that he’s been able to reconnect with. He said his family will be back in town, though, to watch him make his debut with the team he followed as a child.
“They’re planning on being here for the home opener, then driving down to Utah for the next two games,” Walker said. “My brother lives down in Utah, so it will be a whole family event.”