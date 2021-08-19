We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Boise native Keenan Kelly is returning home to be an assistant coach of the Idaho Steelheads.
The team announced Thursday that Kelly would be joining Everett Sheen's staff for the 2020-21 season. The Idaho Press reported the hire about an hour before the announcement was made.
“I’m thrilled to be able to come home and still pursue coaching hockey at a high level,” Kelly said in a release. “It’s exciting to see how my young coaching career has come full circle. I grew up watching the Steelheads — I came to all the games and was a season ticket holder — and am now behind the bench. Looking at it like that, it’s a pretty cool experience.”
Kelly was hired as the head coach of the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League in June. Instead, the 30-year-old will join Sheen’s staff in Boise.
"Keenan has had to wear many hats over his career and is not afraid to do whatever is asked of him," Sheen said in a release. "Keenan has a tremendously sharp hockey mind and sees the game in a way that fits our beliefs and culture here in Boise.”
After his family moved from New York to the Treasure Valley in the mid-1990's, they became Steelheads season ticket holders in Idaho's inaugural season, 1997-98. Kelly attended Fairmont Jr. High and was slated to attend Capital High before leaving Boise to pursue a hockey career. An injury in 2008 ended his playing career, and Kelly's focus shifted to coaching.
Prior to being hired by the Brown Bears, Kelly spent the 2020-21 season as Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager of the Wichita Falls Warriors — also of the NAHL — in their inaugural season. Kelly helped lead the Warriors to a playoff appearance.
Kelly also has had coaching stints in the NAHL with the New Mexico Ice Wolves, the Austin Bruins and was an assistant coach with the Idaho Junior Steelheads of the Western States Hockey League from 2009-11 following a career-ending injury while playing defensemen with the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox, Saskatchewan. With the Junior Steelheads, Kelly coached under former Idaho Steelheads coach John Oliver. The team won the league championship in 2011 before Kelly moved on to be a student assistant coach at Northern Michigan University for four years.
Kelly replaces Scott Burt, the Steelhead legend who took the head coaching job with the Rapid City Rush in July.