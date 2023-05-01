BOISE — Before the puck dropped in overtime — the fourth straight game between the Idaho Steelheads and the Utah Grizzlies to not be decided in regulation — Steelheads coach Everett Sheen pulled aside Jack Becker and told him if he found himself with the puck in the slot, take the shot.
Nearly four minutes later, that’s exactly what happened.
Becker came up with a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated into the Grizzles’ zone and fired a wrist shot into the net to give Idaho a 3-2 overtime win on Monday, advancing the Steelheads to the Mountain Division Finals.
“Before I went out, I visualized myself scoring,” said Becker, who had the unassisted game-winner 3:48 into the overtime period. “It just happened how I envisioned it.
“I just grabbed the puck and in overtime anything can happen,” Becker continued. “I knew I really wanted to get a good shot on net.”
Becker’s goal gave Idaho a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven series and advanced to the second round against the Allen Americans. According to the Allen Americans, Game 1 will be Friday in Texas. Idaho will host Games 3, 4, 5 and 6 in a 2-4-1 series format.
Idaho advanced by winning all four overtime games in the series, taking Games 3, 4 and 5 in Utah after dropping Games 1 and 2 at home. It brought back memories of the first round in 2019, Idaho's last playoff trip, when Idaho also beat Utah in five games by winning the final four games of the series in overtime.
“We’ve played them, probably with the playoffs included, 26 times or something around that,” said captain A.J. White, the only player left over from that 2019 squad. “So, it’s going to be a tough series, no matter what. You get used to each other’s playing styles, you find weaknesses here and there to capitalize on. I give them credit, they didn’t quit in every single game, they battled every time. Our group did a heck of a job, too, we could have quit after Game 2 being down. We went to Utah in the hole, we found a way to get back to Boise and we got it done.”
In Utah, it was Willie Knierim, Ty Pelton-Byce, and Knierim again, who got overtime winners for the Steelheads. All three times, Idaho went into overtime in practically must-win situations, knowing a loss would put their backs against the wall the next game.
Just like they did again on Monday, Idaho got the game winner within the first four minutes of overtime in every game.
“The last four games heading into overtime, I thought we were playing some good hockey,” said Sheen. “Having the first three to fall back on, we were a confident group. We knew not to pass up an opportunity to shoot the puck and make sure we were getting to the net.”
Idaho certainly went into the overtime with a bit of momentum after scoring a third period goal to kill what otherwise looked to be a huge momentum swing in the Grizzlies’ direction.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, Idaho’s Nick Canade collided with Idaho goalie Trent Miner on a two-on-one opportunity, causing the Grizzlies’ net to come loose.
It wasn’t the first time in the game the net came loose, with Miner knocking it free a couple times, both untouched, earlier in the game. It also happened once again later in the third. All three other times times, the refs were quick with the whistle. This time, play continued and Utah's Dylan Fitze found himself skating down the sideboards with the puck and scored, much to the protest of fans at Idaho Central Arena.
“Technically the rule is if we don’t have possession, if Utah has possession, they can keep the play going until we get possession,” said Sheen. “We never got possession, so that was the reasoning there.”
But regardless of whether the call was right or wrong, it lit a fire under the Steelheads. After an explanation from the refs — and plenty of boos directed towards those same refs, courtesy of the Idaho Central Arena faithful — Idaho came out with a renewed vigor. They allowed the Grizzlies to hold the lead for exactly 96 seconds, before White found a rebound off a Wade Murphy shot and put it back in the net to tie the game at 2.
"Emotions get a little high, especially in a tight game like that,” White said. “I thought we were controlling the pace in the third, so to have a break like that happen, they go down and score, it was a little frustrating. But we had a few guys that did a really good job in calming the bench as a whole, and just regrouping and finding a way to keep battling.”
Zane Franklin had a goal nine minutes into the game, taking the puck from Pelton-Byce as he was skating towards the front of the net. Franklin put it past Miner to give Idaho a 1-0 lead.
Kyle Betts tied it for Utah in the second period, taking a pass in front of the Idaho net. He whiffed on his first shot attempt, but had enough time to regroup and get another whack of the puck, this time sending it past Idaho goaltender Adam Scheel.
And then after both teams got a goal in the third, it was Becker, with the overtime heroics, just as instructed by Sheen.
“He’s got a great shot,” the coach said. “When he’s able to get it off and it's through traffic, it usually beats goalies. That’s what I was emphasizing to him, ‘don’t be a pass-first player, be a shoot-first player.'"
Becker had been scratched for Games 4 and 5 in Utah, but was back in the lineup for Game 6, helping Idaho close out the series and move on to Allen.
“I think the hardest game to win is the one closing out the series,” said Becker. “We’re going to take that, enjoy it, get our rest and get back to work. I’m really excited for the next round.”