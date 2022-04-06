BOISE — Jack Becker signed with the Idaho Steelheads for a chance to participate in a playoff hunt. With just more than a week to go in the regular season, the Steelheads find themselves in increasingly must-win situations.
Idaho suffered a 4-1 loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, a loss that puts control of their playoff destiny out of their own hands. With Tulsa and Allen both winning Wednesday, Idaho is in fifth-place in the Mountain Division in term of points percentage with four games left in the regular season.
Idaho will play two more home games on Friday and Saturday at Idaho Central Arena before shifting to Utah for the final two games next weekend. The Steelheads are trying to extend their playoff streak to 23 years, the longest active streak in North American professional sports.
“We just have to play to our strengths and play to our game,” said Becker, who scored the Steelheads’ lone goal Wednesday, with 20 seconds left in the game. “They like to play offensively, so we have to play north with it. We got to be smart with the puck and really play in their zone to wear them down. That’s the key for us, if we can do that, we’re going to have a lot of success.”
After finishing his college career at Arizona State last month, Becker signed with the Steelheads for a chance to play in meaningful hockey games late in the season. It’s been a while since he had the opportunity.
“At Arizona State we missed the tournament, so just to be able to be in the playoff race here and be able to play meaningful games has been really fun for me,” said Becker. “As a hockey player, that’s what you want, to be in the thick of things.”
For Becker, the last time he appeared in the postseason came during his freshman year at the University of Michigan in 2018, when he helped the Wolverines make a Frozen Four appearance. He had helped Michigan get close the past two seasons, only to see COVID-19 strike away any shot in playing in those games.
In 2020 the Wolverines were trying to play their way into the NCAA Tournament with a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament when COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season, as well as most other sporting events around the world. Michigan was selected to participate in the tournament in 2021, when Becker served as team captain. But on the morning they were set to take on Minnesota Duluth in the opening round, the NCAA withdrew Michigan from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
“It was hard and a really tough day and a couple tough weeks after that,” said Becker. “But you move on and take what you can from it and move on with your life.”
With the NCAA offering players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Becker, who had been a seventh-round draft pick by the Boston Bruins in 2015, opted to play another year of college rather than start on his professional career.
But rather than returning to Ann Arbor, Becker transferred for his final season to Arizona State. It was there where he first connected with current Idaho teammate Willie Knierim, who signed with Idaho in January.
“Just from the start, our coach told us he was a high character kid,” Knierim said about Becker. “Then we got to know that first hand at ASU. Now the guys here are getting to know that, too. Not only is he a really good person, he’s a good player, too. He’s really helped us on and off the ice.”
With the Sun Devils, Becker was named an assistant captain and scored eight goals to go with 16 assists.
As his season winded down, the Bruins renounced his draft rights, making Becker free to sign with any team following the conclusion of Arizona State’s season on March 12. Three days later, the Steelheads announced his signing.
Steelheads coach Everett Sheen said that Becker had been on their radar while they were scouting Knierim. But knowing he still had his draft rights protected by the Bruins, Sheen said that he felt it would be a long shot that they would be able to sign him.
Once Becker had his rights released, though, the Steelheads jumped back into the game.
“He’s impressed me so far,” said Sheen. “He’s getting the faceoff a lot. He’s a man, he’s strong, he’s got a really good shot and he’s deceivingly fast, as well. His style has fit in quite well.”
Through eight games, Becker has two goals and one assist for Idaho, scoring his first goal as a professional on March 30 at Florida.
But for Becker, it’s all about making that late season playoff push and trying to make sure the Steelheads’ season extends beyond next Saturday’s regular-season finale in Utah.
After all, that is the reason he wanted to come to Idaho.
“That’s just something I missed this year and the past two years at Michigan,” said Becker. “Missing out on the chance due to COVID, I think that was the biggest thing for me. It’s just a great atmosphere in Idaho and I had heard great things about Boise. It’s been awesome so far.”