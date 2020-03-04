BOISE — Earlier this season, Idaho Steelheads coach Everett Sheen called captain A.J. White into his office.
With the Steelheads’ third-year player struggling to find the net, the coach wanted to show White clips of offensive success he had had in the past. The trick seems to have worked as the following weekend White had a puck deflect off his stick and go into the net, starting an offensive surge.
“It’s funny how coaches get a good feel for those kind of things,” White said. “That’s why as players you got to listen to what they have to say and learn from that.”
Idaho’s captain was held without a point for the third straight game Wednesday, but he still made his presence known on the ice, as Idaho beat the top team in the league, the South Carolina Stingrays, 1-0 at CenturyLink Arena.
For his first two seasons with the Steelheads, White had been a consistent force on offense, recording 34 points in 2017-18 before being named captain early last season. He recorded 51 points last year, the most he’s had in a season, dating back to his days of junior hockey.
But through the first 19 games this season, it looked like it would be a tough act to follow. White had just one goal and four assists in the first month and half.
The week before a three-game home series against the Rapid City Rush, Sheen provided White with the pep talk he needed.
“As a player I went through slumps as well, and I found that helped me get out of it,” Sheen said about visualizing success. “So I just pulled Whitey aside and showed him ‘hey, you’ve done it before, you still have the ability and you’re still getting the chances.’ I think it was a huge boost for him, and he’s taken off ever since.”
In that first game of the Rapid City series, on Nov. 27, he got a power play goal in the third period, redirecting a shot by Colton Saucerman to tie the game at 2-2. Idaho won 4-3 in overtime.
It was the first of five goals he scored during a homestand over the following three weeks, including Idaho’s final two goals in a 4-2 win against the Fort Wayne Komets on Dec. 13.
“I think I put too much pressure on myself early in the season,” White said. “I wasn’t gripping the stick and couldn’t find goals or assists. I took it to heart, but after I relaxed, got back to my root of playing hard and getting to the net, I was able to find ways to score and get assists.”
That offense continued and, in early February, he had a string of goals in four of five games for Idaho, helping to spark the Steelheads’ recent winning streak.
His 14 goals so far this season is just two off the most he’s had in a season since scoring 28 in 2011-12, his last season of playing for the Michigan Warriors in the North American Hockey League. He has 25 assists this season, as well.
“He’s a leader in the room, so guys kind of follow him,” Sheen said. “When your captain’s getting the chances, putting them in, doing the simple things and getting rewarded, guys see that and they follow suit.”
Even though his last goal came via an empty-netter in a 4-2 win at Toledo on Feb. 15, White is still doing the things on the ice to help Idaho win, including three assists in that span.
White had a chance to beak a scoreless tie late in the second period Wednesday when he received a pass from Will Merchant in front of the net and had a backhanded shot saved by South Carolina goalkeeper Logan Thompson, who had to make a quick reaction while on the ground.
Diego Cuglietta scored a power play goal with six seconds left in the second period, taking a rebound off a Brady Norrish shot and putting it past Thompson for his first career ECHL goal.
That proved to be all the offense Idaho needed as Tomas Sholl had 25 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Idaho earned its seventh win in a row and 10th of the last 11.
“The ‘D’ is on fire and I think that’s massive any time you can shut down teams,” said Sholl, who extended his franchise career-record for shutouts to 12. “We’re comfortable in one-goal games. We’ve had a lot of them, so we don’t panic. Anytime we get ourselves into a tight game, we just stick with it and keep going.”
As Idaho moves within four wins, or eight points, of clinching its 23rd consecutive playoff appearance, the Steelheads will continue looking to their captain to help lead the way.
And if that includes providing them with an offensive spark, he’s more than happy to do that.
“This is a time where we got to slowly keep building and finding our stride at the playoffs,” White said. “You can’t look too far ahead, because that’s when you end up letting games slip away here and there. I think we’re doing a really good job of being focused on each task that’s at hand, whoever the opponent is that week, and just staying focused on that.”