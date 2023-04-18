Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Adam Scheel said he won’t change much in the way he approaches his first career playoff start as a professional hockey player.

“I’m under the school of thought that you shouldn’t be changing anything,” the Idaho Steelheads goaltender said. “The stakes are a little bit higher, the games are a little more intense, but we got here for a reason. What we’ve been doing has been working, so we’re not going to try and change too much and we’re just going to stick to our identity as a team.”

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

