Boise Hawks manager Gary Van Tol stood on the first-base line of Memorial Stadium and looked toward the baseball diamond, to the scene of the crime.
It’s been just over eight months since the Missoula PaddleHeads dogpiled each other on Boise’s pitcher's mound, screaming in exultation over a championship claimed.
The Hawks navigated their first season in the Pioneer League — heck, their first season as an independent club since the 80s — masterfully. They won 30 of their final 50 games. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They claimed the South Division title. And they forced a winner-take-all contest to decide the title.
It would’ve been a storybook season if not for that 14-1 loss that painfully ended the Hawks’ season.
“That did leave a sour taste in everyone’s mouth,” said Van Tol, the Hawks’ second-year skipper.
“That last game of the season really sucked,” said pitcher Mitch Lines. “This year, I think we all have that goal to get back to that place, (get back) to that last game of the season and we’re gonna have a different outcome, hopefully.”
The quest for a happy ending in 2022 begins on Wednesday as the Hawks open their season at the Idaho Falls Chukars. Boise will play its first home game on Saturday against those same Chukars.
A reason for optimism this year: The Hawks return four of their six starting pitchers, headlined by Lines and Matt Dallas.
Lines — a former Boise State player — gained confidence over the season, using an arsenal of off-speed pitches and a pitch-to-contact mentality to post a 5.40 ERA. Dallas, the Hawks’ ace last season, tallied a team-high 123 strikeouts but also led Boise with 55 walks.
“I kind of want to cut down on that,” Dallas said of the walks. “I have individual goals for myself. But if I keep the same pace I did last year, I think I’ll be alright.”
Of the dozen guys Boise returned from last season’s runner-up squad, half are pitchers.
“We’re going to be a little green, position-player wise,” Van Tol said. “We have a whole new infield.”
Indeed, but at least the Hawks had a say in who they brought in. You see, back when Boise was affiliated with an MLB team (Most recently, the Colorado Rockies from 2015-2020 and, for the 15 years prior to that, the Chicago Cubs), the big-league club would assign players to the Hawks whenever they wanted. Guys were getting shipped in and out all the time.
Now as an independent team, the Hawks are in charge of roster construction.
“Being with the Rockies, we had to deal with what we were given. So if they weren’t doing good, there was nothing we could do,” said marketing director Paige Plotzke. “Having Gary is awesome. He picks the entire roster.”
A few weeks after last season ended, Van Tol began reaching out to his players and having conversations about their future. Some retired. Some joined more veteran independent clubs. Others were signed by MLB teams.
All in all, Van Tol needed to replace half his roster — a task much easier to pull off when you have all the connections he does.
“I’ve been in it 30-plus years,” said Van Tol, the former Boise State coach who spent 10 years in the Cubs organization. “I have an unbelievable network of people I trust, people I can make a phone call to and what they say I know I can trust.
“I started getting on the phone in the offseason and putting the jigsaw puzzle together.”
Boise’s hope is that Van Tol’s pieces come together perfectly, that the changes make it so the Hawks’ are the ones dogpiling each other in September.