There will be no professional baseball in Boise this summer, according to a report from Baseball America. With a possible retooling of Minor League Baseball coming, that break could last even longer.
Baseball America is reporting that Minor League Baseball is expected to cancel the season later this afternoon due to Major League Baseball failing to provide players.
The Boise Hawks were supposed to start their season earlier this month, but the Northwest League suspended the season indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortly before it was to begin.
Further complicating manners is the reported elimination of several Minor League teams, a deal that was first reported in the fall before the pandemic.
According to a Baseball America report in October, 42 teams were set to be eliminated after the Professional Baseball Agreement expired between Major League Baseball and minor league teams this season. Originally the Hawks appeared to be safe from elimination, and possibly be moved up from a Short-Season 'A' team to a full-season team. But in April, The Athletic reported that the Northwest League would have six teams survive, with five marked being considered safe and the sixth being between Boise, Salem-Keizer and Tri-Cites.