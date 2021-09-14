We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The good news for the Boise Hawks is they return home to finish the Pioneer League postseason and determine a champion.
The bad news for the Boise Hawks is it might not matter that they're playing at Memorial Stadium.
The Missoula PaddleHeads have had the Hawks' number all season. It continued Monday in Game 1 at Missoula.
The PaddleHeads (66-31) and Hawks (49-48) played evenly until the late innings when Missoula scored six unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth innings for an 8-2 victory.
The best-of-3 series concludes in Boise beginning tonight when Missoula can capture the championship or the Hawks can force the final game Thursday. First pitch tonight is at 6:30.
In the first game, Boise tied the game at 2-2 behind doubles from Tyler Jorgensen, Myles Miller and Alejandro Rivero.
The season series has been heavily lopsided toward Missoula. Including the win Monday, the PaddleHeads are 10-2 against Boise. The teams tied once. Just the first three games were at Boise, and those were huge blowout wins by Missoula – 16-0, 20-8 and 16-8.
Missoula has outscored Boise 134-64.
The Hawks will need to manufacture more offense to extend the series to a deciding game Thursday. Nate Fisbeck leads Boise with a .363 average, Rivero is batting .342 with a team-leading 20 homers and 68 RBI and Jason Dicochea is hitting .332 with 10 homers and 66 RBI.