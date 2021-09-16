BOISE — It was hard for Boise Hawks manager Gary Van Tol to be too disappointed after a 14-1 loss in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Pioneer League Championship series Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
After all he and the Hawks went through to reach this point, just being here seemed like a major success.
The Hawks fell behind 11-0 after three innings and had to watch as the Missoula PaddleHeads celebrated a championship on their field — but even being in that spot was something nobody saw coming after they went 20-28 in the first half and were nine games out of a playoff spot.
As the PaddleHeads dogpiled near the pitchers mound in jubilation, Van Tol and the Hawks players tipped their caps to a cheering crowd. There was plenty still to celebrate.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Van Tol said. “We’ve had some celebrations in the last week, but just couldn’t finish that last step. It will keep us hungry for next year. Now that we have a better idea of what it takes this will only help us.
“You look at where we were at the beginning and to be able to even have a chance to be here and play the best team in the league from start to finish and compete with them, it was just an honor to coach these guys this season.”
Boise rallied to win 5-4 in Game 2 on Wednesday night to force the decisive Game 3. But Missoula jumped on starting pitcher Jayce Vancena in the first inning and didn’t let up on the bullpen as the PaddleHeads scored 14 runs on 13 hits — including five extra-base hits and three home runs — en route to the championship.
The Hawks finished their first season in the Pioneer League with a final record of 48-48 including the playoffs. They went 30-19 in their last 49 games prior to Thursday and won the South Division title. It was the Hawks’ first playoff appearance since they were affiliated with the Chicago Cubs in 2014.
And they took the season to the final day before running out of gas just a bit early.
“We’re not going to define our season on this one game,” Van Tol said. “Obviously this wasn’t how we drew this one up. We felt good coming in, but if you give a team like this a cushion early they are going to take advantage of it. They kept the gas pedal down and didn’t give us a sniff.
“It was a really tough hole to dig out of and we’ve been digging out of some holes all season, but the magic ended tonight.”
Missoula took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a home run by A.J. Wright. The PaddleHeads scored five more in the second inning thanks to four walks and a hit-by-pitch and added four more runs in the third inning on another home run from Wright, this time a three-run shot.
The Hawks got a solo home run from Alejandro Rivero in the bottom of the fifth, but otherwise went down quiet as Missoula added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. A small but energetic crowd stayed in it until the final inning — but a miracle comeback was not in the cards.
“We were that close,” Van Tol said. “Our guys could taste it. Unfortunately we just dug ourselves a hole tonight.”
The Hawks spent 11 seasons as an affiliate of the California Angels from 1990-2000, 14 seasons with the Cubs from 2001-2014 and five seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2015-19. But after the season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball cut down the number of teams in the minors to save money — and the Hawks were not among those selected to continue.
The Pioneer League went from an affiliated league to an independent league, and the Hawks joined it for the 2021 season. With no affiliation the Hawks had to find and sign their entire roster and coaching staff. Van Tol, a longtime manager of the Hawks and most recently the Boise State baseball head coach, was hired as manager and he went to work on putting together a roster.
Unfamiliar with the league and talent level, nobody knew whether the Hawks would be any good this year. And it didn’t start out well, as they finished eight games under .500 in the first half and nine games behind first place Ogden in the South Division.
It makes what happened down the stretch that much more remarkable.
The Hawks rallied to go 29-18 in the second half and finished tied with Ogden for the top spot — forcing a one-game playoff in Ogden to decide the winner. They fell behind 5-0 after two innings in that game last Saturday, but rallied to tie the game at 5-all in the sixth inning. After both teams scored in the 10th inning the Hawks finally won in dramatic fashion in the 12th inning to advance to the Championship series.
Waiting were the PaddleHeads, who went 9-2 against the Hawks during the regular season and beat them 8-2 in Game 1 of the three-game series. The Hawks then trailed 4-1 in the eighth inning Wednesday night in Game 2 before rallying with four runs in the eighth to force Thursday’s winner-take-all showdown.
But the storybook ending wasn’t meant to be, leaving the Hawks to look at the big picture and the impressive two-month run that put them in this position.
They came up one win short of a championship, but they made plenty of memories to last a lifetime.
“I think this ranks up there,” Van Tol said of his 30-plus years in baseball. “It’s totally unique. It’s been a real different experience for me and it’s been a blast. It’s been one of the biggest challenges I’ve had. I’m really proud of the organization, the front office, my staff and our players. It was a lot of fun. I’ve never been through an adventure like this, not knowing what to expect coming in. I think there’s a lot of potential and great things ahead.
“This is Boise’s team now. We’re not the Angels, the Cubs, the Rockies. We’re Boise’s team — and that has me excited as I look forward to the future.”