The new era of Boise Hawks baseball will feature the return of a familiar name.
The Hawks announced Tuesday that former manager Gary Van Tol will return to the team for the 2021 season to lead Boise in its first season in the Pioneer League.
“The privilege to stay in Boise and continue to promote baseball at the highest level with an ownership group and front office committed to making a positive impact in our community,” Van Tol said in a statement about what a chance to return to the Hawks means. “The chance to keep my Boise State staff together and build a roster of professionals with dreams of playing in the Big Leagues and winning Pioneer League championships, and the opportunity to grow the Boise Hawks brand with an organization and fan base who have a passion for the game of baseball.”
Van Tol spent 10 seasons coaching in the Chicago Cubs' minor league system, including two seasons as manager of the Hawks, who were the Cubs' Short Season 'A' affiliate at the time, and four as the Hawks' assistant coach. In his first season as manager, in 2013, the Hawks came within one win of capturing the Northwest League title. In 2014, they qualified for the league semifinal. Boise became an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies in 2015 and Van Tol moved with the Cubs organization to the Eugene Emeralds.
Van Tol's ties to the area weren't limited to the Hawks. He spent this past season coaching Boise State's reinstated program, which was shutdown after 14 games due to budget restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. His time in the area dates back to 1995 when he became an assistant coach at Treasure Valley Community College. He served as the Chukars' head coach (1996-2001).
Van Tol has also served as owner and president of the Idaho Cubs, a developmental program for youth baseball players in Idaho.
“Over the past few years, I have had the pleasure to get to know Gary both on and off the diamond,” Hawks' vice president Bob Flannery said in a statement. “His passion for the game is evident; whether it’s his youth program here to him being a manager of professional ballplayers. Gary was popular with the Hawks fan base and continued to be so when he was an opponent of ours. That says a lot about him and how he treats others and I believe his players will enjoy playing for him.”
He returns to Boise as the Hawks lose their major league affiliation and move to the Pioneer League, which is transitioning to an independent MLB partner league for the 2021 season.
“This is the first step in building a winner,” Hawks' general manager Mike Van Hise said in a release. “When you talk about baseball people in the Treasure Valley, Gary’s name is one of the first — if not the first — to be brought up. This was a no-brainer to start with him in ushering in a new era of Boise Hawks baseball. I’m confident that with Gary’s leadership and eye for baseball talent, we’re going to put together a team that is going to compete on day one and every day thereafter.”