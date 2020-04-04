With Memorial Stadium open in February for the Boise State baseball team’s first home game in 40 years, Boise Hawks vice president Bob Flannery felt ahead of the game in terms of getting everything ready for the Hawks’ home opener.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Now the Hawks’ front office staff is working from home, but still aiming to have everything ready for the Hawks — who play in the Short-season Single-A Northwest League — to host the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on June 22, as scheduled. The Hawks are awaiting word from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and Idaho Governor Brad Little to see what course of action the baseball calendar will take over the next two and a half months.
As it stands now, the Hawks are scheduled to begin the season on the road, starting a five-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils on June 17.
“There is no gamebook or playbook on this, we’re creating it now,” said Flannery. “Hopefully we never have to open it up again. But we’re going through this this first time. … Everything shutting down and being told please stay at home, it’s something we never experienced before. So we just tell our staff let’s put things on pause and do the best we can, but be ready for when we can come back. People are going to want to come to a Hawks game. People are going to want to have that experience of a hot dog and fireworks and all those fun things. And I think we’re getting ramped up so that hopefully we can one day do that.”
The Boise Hawks closed their front office on March 16, the Monday after much of the rest of the sports world was put on hold. Flannery said he and general manager Mike Van Hise had a conversation after the NBA suspended its season on March 11 and took the weekend to assess things.
Flannery said while the ticket sales team is contacting ticket holders from last year and fans on social media, the aim is more to get feedback on what fans liked about their experiences and what they would like to see improved. The staff has video chats twice a week where they discuss what they’ve heard from customers and how they can improve on the fan experience when the team returns to the park, whenever that may be.”
Getting the field ready isn’t a concern. Boise State had its home opener at Memorial Stadium on Feb. 28, so the team was able to get everything set up in that regard nearly four months ahead of schedule.
The Broncos were able to get 11 home games in before the remainder of their season was canceled.
“We definitely treated their season like our season,” said Flannery. “We wanted to put on the best presentation as far as the stadium and everything around it. So there’s some peace of mind there that things are in place during the shutdown that we’re now in. When we do go back, yes there will be things to do to get the ball park ready, but those guys did an incredible job to get ready for February 28 and leading into their different games they played in early March, that the ballpark itself is in good shape, as far as opening day.”
The main concern right now for the field is its maintenance, and Flannery said they are still able to water the grass, although a recent bout of rain in the Treasure Valley has minimized the need for that. Flannery said that while he hasn’t been to the field, he was confident that groundskeeper John Gides was doing all he could — alone, in order to follow social distancing protocols, Flannery stressed — to keep the field in game-ready shape.
With all the work that has been done, and all the work that his staff continues to put in, Flannery says he believes the team is on track for a June 22 opening day. Whether or not that will happen depends on when Major League Baseball starts its season. The league has already postponed its start until at least mid-May, with Commissioner Rob Manfred issuing a statement on March 17, saying he will be following CDC recommendations.
“We kind of take our marching orders from Major League Baseball,” Flannery said. “Major League Baseball works hand-in-hand with Minor League Baseball headquarters. The last conversation that we heard from their conversation, was for the short season, us opening up on June 22 does look like it’s still going to happen.”