Less than a week before the start of the Boise Hawks season, the Northwest League has suspended play indefinitely.
The league put out a much-expected statement on Friday, announcing the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The eight-team, short-season Single-'A' league had been scheduled to start on Wednesday, with Boise scheduled to begin the season at Tri-City. The Hawks were scheduled to host their home opener June 22 against Salem-Keizer. But with ongoing pandemic and Major League Baseball still negotiating a plan with the Players' Association on how to start its season, any season for the Northwest League — let alone one that started on-time — began to appear more unlikely.
Friday the league officially delayed the start and also announced that this year's Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game in Colorado Springs has been canceled.
“The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines,” the league said in a statement. “As always, the health and safety of the Northwest League fans, players and staff members is our top priority.”
The Hawks added on to the statement, expressing some hope they still might be able to play games at Memorial Stadium this year, but asking for understanding from the fans.
“While we're still hopeful to get our Hawks on the field for you all in 2020, we have begun preparations on the infinite scenarios in front of us,” the team said. “We ask that — as part of our family — to be patient with us as we navigate these uncharted waters. We assure you that we have everyone's best interests in mind.”