It was the way a match between divisional leaders should have been played.

Mountain Division-leading Allen and second place Idaho played 90 minutes of regulation scoreless before the Steelheads knocked off the Americans 1-0 (3-2) in a shootout Friday at CenturyLink Arena.

Brady Norrish, Marc-Olivier Roy and A.J. White each scored in the shootout for Idaho, which improved to 18-9-5 and pulled within eight points of Allen (22-7-4).

Tomas Shool turned back 40 shots by the Americans in regulation while Allen stopped 47 shots.

The teams meet again tonight at 7:10.

