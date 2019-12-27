It was the way a match between divisional leaders should have been played.
Mountain Division-leading Allen and second place Idaho played 90 minutes of regulation scoreless before the Steelheads knocked off the Americans 1-0 (3-2) in a shootout Friday at CenturyLink Arena.
Brady Norrish, Marc-Olivier Roy and A.J. White each scored in the shootout for Idaho, which improved to 18-9-5 and pulled within eight points of Allen (22-7-4).
Tomas Shool turned back 40 shots by the Americans in regulation while Allen stopped 47 shots.
The teams meet again tonight at 7:10.