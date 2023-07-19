Nearly 14 years after the Boise Burn suspended operations, the Arena Football League will be making a return to the Treasure Valley.
Exactly who is behind it remains a mystery.
The league teased an upcoming announcement on Tuesday, listing 16 cities that it will have teams located in when it resumes play in 2024. Among the cities listed was Boise.
Other opponents in the west will include teams in California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado
Idaho Sports Properties, which owned the original Boise Burn franchise, is not involved in the deal, president Eric Trapp told the Idaho Press on Tuesday. The Burn played in the af2 in Idaho Central Arena, then known as Qwest Arena, from 2007-09. Idaho Central Arena is also owned and managed by Idaho Sports Properties
The Burn’s most successful season came in 2009 when the team went 12-4 and advanced to the National Conference semifinals. After that season the af2 ceased operations and the Burn opted not to join the newly formed Arena Football League 1. AF1 was later rebranded to the original Arena Football League moniker. The league filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations in 2019, according to the USA Today.
After four years away, the league will make its return next year with Boise apparently in the mix.
Trapp told the Idaho Press that various leagues have approached him about bringing an indoor football team back to Idaho Central Arena over the years, but said he’s had no conversations with the Arena Football League about the latest venture and has no plans for an indoor football team at this time.
The Idaho Horsemen are members of the American West Football Conference and play at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. An email to owner and general manager Chris Reynold inquiring if the team was involved went unreturned.
No details other than the location of the 16 teams were given in the announcement.