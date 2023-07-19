Burn hope to finally top Spokane

Boise Burn defensive lineman Mark Weivoda comes up with a tackle during a playoff game against the Arkansas Twisters in 2009 at Qwest Arena.

 Idaho Press File Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Nearly 14 years after the Boise Burn suspended operations, the Arena Football League will be making a return to the Treasure Valley.

Exactly who is behind it remains a mystery.

Recommended for you

Load comments