The 32nd Annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron tees off today and concludes Sunday.
In front of tournament sponsors, local media partners and special guests, Albertsons and Chevron executives announced a record-breaking charity donation of $2.9 Million for charity. The donation is the largest by any event in the event's history and takes the charity donation total to almost $30 Million.
“Thanks to the continued and amazing support of Albertsons, Chevron, our supporting sponsors and the great fans of Boise and our 800 hard-working volunteers, we are thrilled to announce this record contribution to deserving charities,” said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the event’s management company. “We have a lot of fun on tap for this week with PGA TOUR golf by day and sold out concerts each night and we are excited to have the community come out to enjoy the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron again this year.”
The Albertsons Boise Open is the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to featuring 75 PGA TOUR players and the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour players as they compete to earn their PGA TOUR cards for the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season. The tournament has hosted many of the best golfers in the world over the years on their way to becoming PGA TOUR winners like: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland and many more.
So far this PGA TOUR season, 32 of the 46 tournaments awarding full FedExCup points have been won by players who came through Boise on the Korn Ferry Tour in recent years including Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner, Viktor Hovland, Jason Kokrak, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Billy Horschel and Stewart Cink.
New this year, the event will feature three nights of concerts after golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, August 19-21 at Hillcrest CC. The “Golf by Day, Music by Night” model has been wildly successful as tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are sold out.
The concerts will be held at Hillcrest CC on the 18th fairway and will start immediately after golf concludes. Thursday night will feature reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year,” Old Dominion. On Friday night, filling in for REO Speedwagon, will be Sammy Hagar and his Supergroup The Circle with a special guest appearance from 80s power pop star Rick Springfield. On Saturday, Sammy Hagar and The Circle will take the stage again, performing their career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin.
Concert admission is included with the purchase of daily tickets and four-day passes — there will not be any additional charges or upgraded tickets needed to enjoy the concerts after golf on the night our fans purchase their daily ticket. The concerts are sponsored by Smithfield Foods on Thursday, Tyson Foods on Friday and Sanderson Farms on Saturday.
In addition to the great golf and concert admission, all tickets will include admission to two on-course hospitality venues — the Albertsons Fan Pavilion on the 16th green featuring Michelob Ultra Beers for Birdies and Albertsons Signature Café and the Coors Light Fan Deck behind the 18th green.
Tickets are still available for Sunday’s final round and Junior Day presented by Pacific Office Automation for only $10. Kids 15 and under get in free with a paid adult all week.
The tournament will be conducted within local health guidelines and PGA TOUR COVID-19 testing policies and wearing a mask is encouraged.