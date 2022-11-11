Support Local Journalism


In a highly physical and thrilling game, the College of Idaho women's soccer program fell 2-1 in double overtime in the Cascade Conference championship game to Northwest University on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Northwest, coming into the tournament as the regular season champions, scored early as Claire Jo Diede struck in the 12th minute off assists by Kayla Soderstrom and Anna Lau to take an early 1-0 lead. The eagles would hold the lead going into the break as that was their lone shot on goal in the half.

