In a highly physical and thrilling game, the College of Idaho women's soccer program fell 2-1 in double overtime in the Cascade Conference championship game to Northwest University on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Northwest, coming into the tournament as the regular season champions, scored early as Claire Jo Diede struck in the 12th minute off assists by Kayla Soderstrom and Anna Lau to take an early 1-0 lead. The eagles would hold the lead going into the break as that was their lone shot on goal in the half.
The game remained 1-0 until the 90th minute, as Chloe Teets scored off a deep free kick with 55 seconds remaining to tie the game at 1-1. The goal was the latest game-tying goal of the year for the Yotes, as well as the second latest goal of the year. The game remained tied through the first overtime, and Gracie Vanassche scored for the Eagles with six minutes left in the second overtime period which turned into the game-winning goal.
The game saw a combined 32 fouls called, along with a combined six yellow cards and two red cards.
The Yotes will find out their opponent in the NAIA tournament on Monday, with the selection show scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boise State's men's and women's teams notched sixth-place finishes at the NCAA West Regionals in Seattle.
Senior Jonathan Shields led the men, who took 10th in the 10k race in a personal best time of 28 minutes, 41.2 seconds. He was 29th at the 1k mark.
The Mountain West's 2022 runner-up Yasmin Marghini led the women in the 6k race, taking 10th (19:35.0).
BSU willawait official word on the individuals and teams that have earned at-large berths to the NCAA national championships. The announcement is Saturday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN ON ROAD: Sienna Riggle scored a team-high 10 points to lead College of Idaho to a 50-41 win over Pacific Lutheran in a season-opening game in Parkland, Washington.
Lexi Mitchell added 11 rebounds and eight points for the Yotes.
BRONCOS FALL AT HOME: Eastern Washington came from behind to knock off Boise State 83-74 in a nonconference game at ExtraMile Arena.
Natalie Pasco came off the bench to lead BSU (1-1) with 23 points as she made 7 of 9 3-pointers. Elodie Lalotte added 17 points and 12 rebounds.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 52, BISHOP KELLY 41: The Wolves opened a second-half lead that the Knights couldn't answer in a season-opening nonleague game.
Kailey Huegerich led Timberline with 13 points and six rebounds and Lauren McCall added 12 points, six steals and four assists.
Logan McCarthy led Bishop Kelly with 12 points and five rebounds.
MELBA 56, GRANGEVILLE 31: The Mustangs ran away from the Bulldogs in a season-opening nonleague game.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, Keylee Wilson had 13 points and Brooklyn Dayley added 12 points, five assists and four steals.
LAPWAI 62, COLE VALLEY 35: The Wildcats were too much for the Chargers in the season-opening nonleague game.