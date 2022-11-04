Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The College of Idaho women’s cross country team captured its fourth consecutive Cascade Conference title, winning with 17 points with the top four finishers at Phoenix, Oregon.

Ellyse Tingelstad captured her second straight title, winning the 5k race in 18 minutes, 27.9 seconds. Right behind her was Sage Martin (18:28.9). Abbey Shirts (18:40.4) took third and Kahea Figueira (18:59.2) was fourth.

Recommended for you

Load comments