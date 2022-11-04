The College of Idaho women’s cross country team captured its fourth consecutive Cascade Conference title, winning with 17 points with the top four finishers at Phoenix, Oregon.
Ellyse Tingelstad captured her second straight title, winning the 5k race in 18 minutes, 27.9 seconds. Right behind her was Sage Martin (18:28.9). Abbey Shirts (18:40.4) took third and Kahea Figueira (18:59.2) was fourth.
The Yotes’ 17 points eclipsed their school record (19). The record-setting day culminated with freshman Makena Houston (19:16.5) take eighth.
“The ladies were great today,” Yotes coach Dominic Bolin said. “We have been talking all year about enjoying the process of what we do, and enjoying being on a team of this caliber, and that showed in their racing today. We are looking forward to nationals in a couple weeks.”
Tingelstad was named runner of the year, Bolin was named coach of the year and the Yotes’ top five runners were named all-conference.
In the men’s title race, College of Idaho took second behind Southern Oregon.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Hayden Bostrom led the Yotes, finishing in 25:25.4 in the 8k race. Elias Everist and Braden Heath took 11th and 12th respectively for College of Idaho. They along with Bostrom earned all-conference honors.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
BRONCOS WIN: Boise State eased to an 84-60 win over visiting College of Idaho in an exhibition game.
Mary Kay Naro led Boise State with 14 points including going 4 for 4 from 3-point range.