The College of Idaho men's basketball ran its winning streak to six Friday.
Idaho Falls native Paul Wilson made all nine of his shots from the field, finishing with a career high 18 points to lead the Yotes to a 90-72 win over visiting Multnomah in a Cascade Conference game.
The Yotes improved to 14-3 and 8-1.
College of Idaho built an 11-point lead by halftime, 43-32.
Ricardo Time and Derek Wadsworth supported Wilson. Time had 17 points and nine rebounds and Wadsworth finished with 15 points.
The Yotes made 37 of 68 shots from the field.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 40, MOUNTAIN VIEW 39: Senior guard Austin Ramos made a basket in the key with 3.9 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors over the Mavericks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
After a timeout, Mountain View advanced the ball quickly up court, but committed a turnover as the horn sounded.
Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Max Gwilliam and T.J. Sanor scored nine points each to lead Meridian.
Meridian rallied from a 26-19 deficit.
CENTENNIAL 58, TIMBERLINE 41: The Patriots opened a 29-15 lead in the first half in the 5A SIC game.
The Patriots increased their lead to 49-26 by the end of the third quarter.
Tyler Shipp led three players in double figures for Centennial with 13 points and four rebounds. Wes Johnson and Hayden Fletcher added 12 and 11 points.
Wade Zenner led Timberline with 13 points.
MIDDLETON 60, BISHOP KELLY 55: The Vikings (7-1, 3-0) took over first place in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference showdown between league leaders.
Bishop Kelly slipped to 7-4 and 3-1.
Talmage Stucki led Middleton with 19 points and Tyler Medaris added 17.
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 24 points and nine rebounds and Tommy Hunter added 14 points.
EMMETT 60, NAMPA 48: The Huskies topped the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC game. No other details were made available.
AMBROSE 81, MARSING 38: The Archers were too much for the Huskies in the Western Idaho Conference game.
Tyson Hughes led Ambrose with 27 points.
Noel Quebrado led Marsing with 16 points and Nacho Margarito added 14.
NEW PLYMOUTH 87, VISION CHARTER 33: The Pilgrims cruised in the WIC game.
Connor Hawker led New Plymouth with 28 points and Casey Arritola had 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NOTUS 55, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 39: The Pirates handled the Grizzlies in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Shae Olsen led Greenleaf with 19 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
HOCKEY
IDAHO 6, UTAH 3: The Steelhead (17-12-0-1) handled the first place Grizzlies (20-11-1-0) in an ECHL match at the Idaho Credit Union Arena.