...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID zone. In Oregon,
Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
LOCAL ROUNDUP
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yotes win seventh straight, top Oregon Tech
College of Idaho posted a 77-69 win over Oregon Tech for its seventh straight win, 26th straight at home and to begin Cascade Collegiate Conference play with a 2-0 mark.
The No. 4 Yotes, who started the season with a loss to No. 1 Arizona Christian, have rattled off impressive wins and used the same recipe for success with four in double figures with 15 points from Samaje Morgan, 13 from Tyler Robinett and 11 each from Jake O'Neil and Drew Wyman.
The Owls (3-5, 0-2 CCC) also had four in double figures with a game-high 24 from Erik Fraser. He was joined in double figures by Keegan Shivers (14).
Down 25-24 with 6 minutes left in the opening half, College of Idaho went on a 12-2 run to take a 38-27 lead. College of Idaho led for the remainder of the game. Wyman knocked down a 3-pointer to start the second half, putting College of Idaho ahead for its biggest lead of the contest - 17 points.
A 9-0 spurt by the visitors made it a single-digit contest, 53-45, with 13:46 to go when Shivers knocked down a 3-pointer. Eventually, the Owls made it a five-point game, 57-52, with 6:26 to play. But, the home court advantage and momentum went back to the Yotes with a game-decisive 11-3 run for College of Idaho.
College of Idaho will play local rival Northwest Nazarene in an exhibition game on Tuesday in the second Mayors' Cup matchup in two weeks. Tip is at 7:05 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES FALL: Five College of Idaho players scored in double figures, including Mia Austin who scored a team-high and career-high 20 in a 79-75 loss to Oregon Tech.
The visiting Owls were paced by a 29 point effort from Olivia Sprague, who made all of her 13 free-throw attempts in the win.
College of Idaho led for most of the first 30 minutes of minutes of the game but the visitors from Klamath Falls, Oregon ended the third quarter with its first lead since the 7:24 mark of the opening quarter. With a 56-55 lead, the Owls started the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run on its way to the victory. Twice, including the final margin, College of Idaho cut the deficit to four.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIGBY 62, MOUNTAIN VIEW 57: The Mavericks worked out of a hole but fell in a nonleague game on the road.
Logan Haustveit led Mountain View with 13 points and four rebounds and Owen McBride had 10 points.
BOISE 67, POST FALLS 64: The Brave knocked off the Trojans in a nonleague game in Lewiston.
Joseph Curtis led Boise with 17 points and Jake Thompson had eight assists.
Boise fell to Lewiston on Friday 52-43.
TIMBERLINE 52, HIGHLAND 47: The Wolves picked up a nice road win in a nonleague game.
Jachin Mertes led Timbeerline with 19 points and seven rebounds and Alex Ko had 10 points.
FIRTH 65, FRUITLAND 64, OT: The Grizzlies came up short in a nonleague game.
Luke Barinaga led Fruitland with 15 points.
MELBA 81, SOUTH FREMONT 31: The Mustangs smothered South Fremont in a nonleague game.
Braden Volkers led Melba with 24 points, Tucker Lowber had 18, Kyler Rister had 13 and Noah West added 10.
LIBERTY CHARTER 54, RAFT RIVER 39: The Patriots took control in the second half of the nonleague game.
Luke Thomas had 21 points and Luke Starner had 20 to lead Liberty Charter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 66, HIGHLAND 45: The Wolves used a 31-point second quarter to blow open the nonleague game.
Lauren McCall led Timberline with 16 points and Grace Mertes had 15.
MELBA 65, SOUTH FREMONT 53: The Mustangs held off the Cougars in a nonleague game.
Brooklynn Dayley led Melba with 19 points, four steals and three assists, Hallie Arnold had 19 points and Kendall Clark added 18.
MIDDLETON 48, BLACKFOOT 45: Kylee Landis had 17 points to lead the Vikings past the Broncos in a nonleague game.