College of Idaho posted a 77-69 win over Oregon Tech for its seventh straight win, 26th straight at home and to begin Cascade Collegiate Conference play with a 2-0 mark.

The No. 4 Yotes, who started the season with a loss to No. 1 Arizona Christian, have rattled off impressive wins and used the same recipe for success with four in double figures with 15 points from Samaje Morgan, 13 from Tyler Robinett and 11 each from Jake O'Neil and Drew Wyman.

