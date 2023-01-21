The College of Idaho men’s basketball team got what it wanted — a sweep of its southwestern Oregon road trip.
The No. 1-ranked Yotes topped Southern Oregon 60-54 Saturday in a Cascade Conference game.
It was the Yotes’ 18th straight win. College of Idaho improved to 18-1 and 13-0 in conference. They have a three-game lead over Eastern Oregon (9-3), which is in second.
Trailing most of the game, College of Idaho used sticky defense to score nine of the game’s final 10 points to secure the win.
Charles Elzie and Samaje Morgan scored 11 points each. The Yotes’ bench outscored Southern Oregon’s bench 26-9. Tyler Robinett had 10 rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS FALL ON ROAD: Elodie Lalotte’s 20 points weren’t enough as New Mexico topped Boise State 76-68 in a Mountain West game in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Lalotte also had a season high 12 rebounds.
“Our kids played their rear ends off in the third quarter and played hard in the fourth,” BSU coach Gordy Presnell said. “We have to work on being more consistent.”
NNU STUBS TOE IN OVERTIME: Central Washington edged Northwest Nazarene 19-77 at Ellensburg, Washington.
McKenna Castledine led NNU with 15 points.
YOTES LOSE IN OVERTIME: No. 23-ranked Southern Oregon nipped visiting College of Idaho 72-67 in a Cascade Conference game.
Taryn Riley led the Yotes with 20 points.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 45, BOISE 42: The Grizzlies snapped the Brave 17-game winning streak in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Boise (17-2, 10-1) led 33-28 after three quarters. But Rocky Mountain (12-7, 8-2) rallied to move into a tie for second in the SIC.
Avery Howell led Boise with 20 points, 19 rebounds and three steals.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 68, CENTENNIAL 56: The Mavericks topped the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View with 19 points and four rebounds and Kendrie Judd had 13 points and four rebounds.
Kehree Horton led Centennial with 20 points and seven rebounds.
FRUITLAND 52, HOMEDALE 31: The Grizzlies opened a 30-16 lead in the first half of the Snake River Valley game.
Brooke Hardy led Fruitland with 10 points.
Jacy Parker led Homedale with 10 points.
PARMA 47, MCCALL-DONNELLY 30: The Panthers (17-2, 8-0) cruised past the Vandals in an SRV game.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Taylor Kaiser had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals and Haylee Gentry had eight points, eight rebounds and six steals.
MELBA 62, NEW PLYMOUTH 38: The No. 1-ranked Mustangs (19-0, 9-0) cruised past the Pilgrims in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Kendall Clark scored 14 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points for Melba. Hallie Arnold had 18 points and Brooklyn Dayley added 13.
Piper Mellinger led New Plymouth with 13 points.