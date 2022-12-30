No. 3 College of Idaho men’s basketball team rolled to an 118-60 win over Walla Walla on Friday afternoon to extend its winning streak to 11 games in a Cascade Conference game at College Place, Washington.
The 118 points are the most by a Yotes men’s basketball team since a 129-point effort against Montana Western (Nov. 10, 2006) and the 10th most in a game in program history. It is the first time since the 2019-20 season that College of Idaho went over the 100-point mark in a game.
The scoring for the Yotes, who are now 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, allowed for 13 players to break into the scoring ledger with six in double figures. Drew Wyman and Samaje Morgan each had 16 points, Caden Handran added 14, Connor Cooper and Whitt Miller had 11 and 10 points, respectively. The efforts by Cooper and Miller are both career-high marks.
The College of Idaho defense held the Wolves to 37.1% shooting from the field.
The Yotes scored the first points of the game when Wyman made a layup as College of Idaho scored the first 10 points of the game en route to the win. College of Idaho kept the lead at eight or larger for the remainder of the game. The Yotes outscored Walla Walla by a 66-22 margin on points in the paint and the reserves for College of Idaho scored 63 points – three more than the entire Walla Walla roster.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
YOTES ROLL: College of Idaho won a third straight game, rolling past Walla Walla 79-34 in a Cascade Conference game at College Place, Washington.
Jada Reed tied the Yotes’ school record in assists with 12. The Yotes improved to 8-4 overall, 3-3 in league.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PARMA 52, AMERICAN FALLS 42: The Panthers held off American Falls in a nonleague game.
Sidney Jackson led Parma with 15 points and four steals, Taylor Kaiser had 13 points and eight rebounds and Rylie Calkins had nine points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.
MELBA 54, MOUNTAIN VIEW 41: The Mustangs (14-0) continued their run through 5A opposition in handling the Mavericks in a nonleague game.
Brooklynn Dayley led Melba with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, Kendall Clark had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Hallie Arnold had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View with 25 points.
COLE VALLEY 47, MINICO 43: The Chargers held off the Spartans in a nonleague game.
Hadley Fraas led Cole Valley with 22 points and Trinity Holsinger had 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
INDERKUM (CALIF.) 67, OWYHEE 66: The Storm (5-3) came up short in a nonleague game in La Vern, California.
Liam Campbell led Owyhee with 38 points. The Storm rallied from a 52-41 deficit.
TIMBERLINE 55, CENTURY 45: The Wolves captured the Air Force Division title at the East Idaho Shootout.
HOMEDALE 68, KIMBERLY 58: The Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter of the nonleague game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 24 points and four rebounds, Alijah Joyner had 13 points, Trenton Fisher had 12 points and seven rebounds and Mason Strong had 10 rebounds.
FRUITLAND 64, COLE VALLEY 44: The Grizzlies had little difficulty in the nonleague win over the Chargers.
Tyler Capps led Fruitland with 21 points.
Eli Kingrey led Cole Valley with 13 points.
PARMA 49, WEISER 44: The Panthers held off the Wolverines for the consolation title at the Parma Holiday Tournament.
Peyton Johnson led Parma with 22 points and Braxton Heffelfinger had 20.
NEW PLYMOUTH 53, VALE (ORE.) 38: The Pilgrims (8-1) cruised in the nonleague game.
LIBERTY CHARTER 55, HORSESHOE BEND 38: The Patriots rolled in the nonleague game.