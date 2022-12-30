Support Local Journalism


No. 3 College of Idaho men’s basketball team rolled to an 118-60 win over Walla Walla on Friday afternoon to extend its winning streak to 11 games in a Cascade Conference game at College Place, Washington.

The 118 points are the most by a Yotes men’s basketball team since a 129-point effort against Montana Western (Nov. 10, 2006) and the 10th most in a game in program history. It is the first time since the 2019-20 season that College of Idaho went over the 100-point mark in a game.

