The College of Idaho men's basketball team used a big run near the end of the first half Saturday.
A 13-0 surge gave the Yotes a comfortable cushion as they topped Southern Oregon 66-49 in a Cascade Conference game in Ashland, Oregon.
Leading 21-20 with 7:37 to go in the first half, the 15th-ranked Yotes (8-3, 2-1) rattled off 13 straight points. They would lead by as many as 19 points in the second half.
Freshman Drew Wyman led the Yotes with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jake O'Neil scored 12 points off the bench with nine rebounds.
NNU FALLS: Seattle Pacific topped visiting Northwest Nazarene 68-67 in overtime in a GNAC game.
The Nighthawks rallied from an 11-point deficit.
Christian Rose led four Nighthawks in double-figure scoring with 13 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene bounced back Saturday.
The Nighthawks posted their first GNAC win, topping Seattle Pacific on the road 63-54.
Northwest Nazarene lost its GNAC opener on Thursday, falling to Montana State-Billings.
Nyalam Thabach led the Nighthawks with 16 points and seven rebounds. She was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Jordan Pinson had 15 points, four rebounds and three steals.
YOTES FALL: Southern Oregon topped visiting College of Idaho 60-49 in a Cascade Conference game.
College of Idaho (7-4, 1-2) battled, cutting the lead to two points multiple times in the second quarter before the Raiders took a 30-22 lead into halftime.
Allie Cannon and Jada Reed led the Yotes with 11 points each.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 57, MERIDIAN 39: The Mavericks built an early lead they never relinquished in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 20 points and four rebounds and Bayler Perrin had 18 points and five rebounds.
T.J. Sanor led Meridian with 12 points and four rebounds.
LEWISTON 61, BOISE 53: The Bengals topped the Brave in a nonleague game.
Jakob Thompson led Boise with 16 points and Luke Britt had 14.
HOMEDALE 58, MARSING 33: The Trojans pulled away from the Huskies in a nonleague game.
Noel Quebrado led Marsing with 11 points.
Mason Strong led Homedale with 19 points and Jaxon Dines had 10.
FRUITLAND 41, FIRTH 32: The Grizzlies pulled away in the second half in the nonleague game.
Tyler Capps led Fruitland with 11 points.
MELBA 78, SOUTH FREMONT 45: The Mustangs were too much for the Cougars in the nonleague game.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 25 points, six rebounds and four steals, Braden Volkers had 20 points, four rebounds and three steals, Cache Beus had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals and Dillon Stosich had 12 points.
VICTORY CHARTER 59, DIETRICH 51: The Vipers held on in the nonleague game.
Noah Palomares had 24 points and eight steals to lead Victory Charter, Seth Fleshman had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Jasper Luce had 13 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 42, MIDDLETON 36: The Brave held off the Vikings in a nonleague game.
Ava Oakland led Boise with 11 points and Ashley Banks added 10. Avery Howell led with nine rebounds and five steals.
PARMA 40, WEST JEFFERSON 25: The Panthers won the nonleague game.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 23 points and six rebounds and Austyn Harris had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
MELBA 44, SOUTH FREMONT 39: The Mustangs held off the Cougars in a nonleague game.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with 16 points and seven rebounds, Hallie Arnold had 10 points and Brooklynn Dayley had eight points, six assists and five rebounds.
WEISER 48, RIDGEVUE 36: The Wolverines won the nonleague game.
HOCKEY
The Idaho Steelhead controlled play on both sides of the ice in a 5-0 win over the Kansas City Mavericks in Independence, Missouri.
After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads (11-7-1) struck with a pair of goals starting with forward Luc Brown and forward Matt Tugnutt. It was Tugnutt's first professional goal.
Brown extended Idaho's scoring streak on power plays with his second goal of the game, and forward Zack Andrusiak added another goal.
Goalie Jake Kupsky stopped 27 shots.