The College of Idaho softball team swept Eastern Oregon at Symms Field to run its winning streak to 11 games.
The Yotes (17-7, 8-0 CCC) needed just five innings to win both games by scores of 11-3 and 14-1.
The College of Idaho is now just one win shy of the program record of 12 straight wins set in 2012.
Haley Loffer went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI while Trystin Crofts was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Hannah McNerney battled through four innings to pick up the win in the circle, striking out four and scattering five hits and two runs. Annie Polster picked up the first save of her collegiate career by working the final inning.
Polster continued on the mound in the second game of the doubleheader, yielding five hits and an unearned run over five innings. The freshman struck out four and walked none.
Kylie Smith finished the game 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs. Crofts and Kaily Christensen each tallied a pair of hits.
C of I hosts EOU once again today for a doubleheader which starts at 1 p.m.
BOISE STATE LOSES TWO IN LAS VEGAS: The Boise State softball team suffered two walk-off losses Saturday to UNLV.
Boise State rallied in the first game to tie the score in the sixth at 1-1 only to see UNLV win it in the seventh 2-1.
The second game saw the Broncos storm out to a 3-0 lead in the first and then extend a 4-3 lead to 5-3 in the top of the seventh, just to watch the Rebels bring three runs across the plate in the bottom half.
The losses drop Boise State to 5-11 overall and 0-2 in league with the third game of the series schedule for today.
Ashlyn Adams led the team offensively with three hits on the day. Bella Rocco had two hits, one run and three RBI, Abby Bumcrot and Autumn Bennett each recorded two hits nd Ashlyn Whalen hit a two-run hit in the second game.
VOLLEYBALL
BOISE STATE FALLS IN FIVE AT SAN DIEGO STATE: The Boise State volleyball team lost at home for the first time this season, falling 3-2 to San Diego State.
San Diego State won the first, third and fifth sets, while the Broncos played from behind and rallied twice winning the second and fourth to force it into a decisive fifth set. They rallied from five down in the fifth set to tie it at 13-13 before falling 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26 and 15-13.
The Broncos (10-3) hit the road for matches next week at Colorado State and Air Force.
GYMNASTICS
BOISE STATE FINISHES SECOND AT MRGC CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 19th-ranked Boise State gymnastics team made things interesting in the final rotation but came up just short and finished second at the 2021 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday.
The Broncos recorded a 196.725, their sixth-highest team score at a conference championship in school history, but were edged by the 12th-ranked Cougars (196.925). No. 21 Utah State finished third with a 196.250, and 20th-ranked Southern Utah finished fourth with a 196.225.
Individually, Boise State claimed conference championships in three of the four events. Freshman Courtney Blackson, senior Emily Muhlenhaupt and sophomore Adriana Popp earned league titles on vault, bars and beam, respectively.
Muhlenhaupt was also named MRGC Bars Specialist of the Year following the meet, in addition to garnering first-team All-MRGC honors in the event. Muhlenhaupt was joined by freshman Emily Lopez on the All-MRGC Bars First Team. Blackson was named second-team All-MRGC on both vault and floor, while Popp and redshirt senior Maddi Nilson picked up All-MRGC Floor Second Team accolades.
TENNIS
BOISE STATE WOMEN TOP MONTANA STATE: The Boise State women’s tennis team beat Montana State 6-1 Saturday at the Appleton Tennis Center.
The Broncos lost the doubles point to fall into a 1-0 hole before winning all six singles matches.
The win was the fourth in a row for Boise State to finish nonconference play. The Broncos start Mountain West play in Albuquerque, New Mexico, against Air Force (March 27) and New Mexico (March 28).
BOISE STATE MEN WIN AGAIN: The Boise State men’s tennis team improved to 11-1 on the season with a 7-0 sweep of Weber State on Saturday.
It was the ninth straight win for the Broncos, who will host Montana State on Sunday afternoon.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOISE STATE WINS FOUR EVENTS IN OUTDOOR OPENER: The Boise State track and field team made its 2020-21 outdoor-season debut at the UNLV Spring Invitational and had 12 personal bests and four event wins in its first meet in more than 650 days.
MaLeigha Menegatti secured the first win of the season for Boise State in the women’s 800 meters, clocking a personal best of 2:09.99. Seniors Jose Rubio and Ryan Cavinta added a one-two finish in the men’s 400m hurdles.
Both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams took home the top spot with times of 3:17.27 and 3:46.67, respectively.