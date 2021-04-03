The College of Idaho softball team kept humming along Saturday afternoon.
The Yotes swept Bushell 10-1 in six innings in the opener and 8-2 in the second game.
The victories kept the Yotes (26-8, 15-0 CCC) on top of the Cascade Conference standings.
Hannah McNerney (9-5) stymied the Beacons (6-24, 3-12 CCC) in Game 1, working a complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out five.
McNerney received a surplus of support from her catcher in the win, as Sydney Zachry went 3-for-3 with four RBI at the plate, contributing run-scoring hits in the second, fifth and sixth innings.
It was Zachry who started the offensive production for the Yotes, tallying an RBI single to left in the second to make it 1-0.
RBI groundouts from Haley Loffer and Kylie Smith in the fourth extended the lead out to 3-0 before a five-run fifth blew things open.
In the fifth, Zachry sparked the rally with a two-run single up the middle, with three more runs coming around following the hit.
C of I added a pair in the sixth on a Micha Fortune RBI groundout to the right side of the infield and a Zachry hit through the left side.
In the second game, Katelyn Wilfert (10-3) earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game in which she allowed only four hits and two runs while striking out four.
AZTECS TOP BRONCOS: Boise State fell victim to the long ball as San Diego State hit three solo home runs to beat the Broncos 3-0 in the final game of the series.
Boise State’s offense was held in check with just four hits.
The Broncos dropped to 9-14, 2-4.
VOLLEYBALL
YOTES PULL UPSET: College of Idaho had to go the distance before stopping Corban 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-9.
Danielle Neuman had a career high 21 kills to lead College of Idaho, which rallied from a 24-21 deficit in the fourth game to force a final set and upset No. 13-ranked Corban.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
HOMEDALE 8-16, MELBA 1-5: The Trojans swept the Mustangs in a nonleague doubleheader.
In the first game, Homedale pitcher Olivia Asumendi threw a no-hitter, striking out 12.
BASEBALL
HOMEDALE 10-4, MELBA 4-8: The Trojans and Mustangs split a nonleague doubleheader.