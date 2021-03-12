The College of Idaho softball team rewarded coach Al Mendiola on Friday.
The Yotes swept Providence in a pair of Cascade Conference games, winning the first game 7-1 and the second game 9-1 in five innings.
The win in the opener gave Mendiola his 400th victory. He joins his wife Liz, the school’s head volleyball coach, as the only women’s sports coaches in school history to win 400 or more games.
The Yotes (13-7 overall, 5-0 CCC) utilized two solid pitching performances. Hannah McNerney (5-3) got the win with a complete game in the opener. She allowed five hits while striking out five. In the second game, Katelyn Wilfert (5-3) earned a complete game victory, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out five.
VOLLEYBALL
BOISE STATE SWEEPS: Jessica Donahue and Lauren Ohlinger combined for 27 the Broncos’ 50 kills to lead the Broncos to their sixth sweep of the season 3-0 over Nevada.
The win improved Boise State to 9-2 overall and keeps it in second place in the league standings.
The Broncos dominated the first two sets pulling away early to win both by eight points at 25-17. The third set saw the Wolf Pack come out fired up and lead till midway through the period before the Broncos seized control. Boise State used a 5-0 run — powered by three Ohlinger points — that brought the Broncos from 15-12 down to 17-15 up.
Donahue returned to action this week after missing last week’s home matches versus New Mexico. The middle blocker led the Broncos with a team-high 14 kills while hitting a career-high 63.2 percent, she also had three block assists to finish with a team-best 15.5 team points.
GYMNASTICS
Boise State, ranked 18th, recorded one of the highest floor scores in school history, overcoming a deficit in the final rotation to upset No. 10 Arizona State, 196.750-196.700 at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos had trailed by .325 after three events, but recorded a 49.475 on floor, tied for the 10th-highest score in school history. The win gave the Broncos their sixth victory over a top-25 opponent this season.
The No. 10 Sun Devils are the highest-ranked opponent the Broncos have defeated since knocking off eighth-ranked Washington, March 15, 2018 (197.000-196.950). The victory also gives the Broncos a perfect 4-0 record against the Pac-12 this season, the most wins against the league since also winning four meets in 1997.
In addition to the victory over Arizona State, the Broncos defeated then-No. 13 Oregon State in the 2021 season opener, and also won a tri-meet against Washington and Stanford this past week in Seattle.
Senior Emily Muhlenhaupt earned her 15th-career victory on bars with a 9.950, while fellow senior Tatum Bruden and sophomore Adriana Popp shared in a victory on floor, each recording scores of 9.925, setting and tying their career highs, respectively.