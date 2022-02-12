Sorry, an error occurred.
The No. 9-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team cruised to victory Saturday.
The Yotes, behind 21 points from Ricardo Time, thumped visiting Evergreen 90-47.
College of Idaho outscored Evergreen 60-19 over the final 25 minutes.
With the win, College of Idaho (24-4, 18-2 Cascade Conference) established a school record for consecutive conference home wins at 24, dating back to 2019.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UTAH ST. 63, BOISE ST. 55: The Aggies used an 11-3 run over the final 3:28 to defeat the Broncos in a Mountain West game.
After Abby Muse tied the game at 52-52 on a second-chance basket, the Broncos (8-16, 4-9 MW) went 1 for 4 from the field and committed three turnovers down the stretch.
Muse finished with a team high 17 points and 12 rebounds for her 10th double double for the season.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 64, EVERGREEN 61: The Yotes blocked a game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer to escape with the win.
Sienna Riggle led the Yotes with 16 points and nine rebounds.
SOFTBALL
Boise State scored 15 runs in sweeping two games Saturday.
The Broncos (5-0) beat Middle Tennessee 8-1 and knocked off Stanford 7-3.
“It was a good day,” BSU coach Justin Shults said. “What I am most proud of is the way our players responded when they were challenged. We feel really good about what we have here.”
BASEBALL
College of Idaho used big innings to sweep visiting Whitman College.
The Yotes won the opener 13-1 and the nightcap 13-4.
The doubleheader saw the Yotes record 13 hits, four coming from Jonah Hultberg.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 50, BOISE 41: The Wolves topped the Brave in a 5A District III play-in game.
Timberline outscored Boise 31-22 in the second half.
AJ LaBeau led Timberline with 18 points and six rebounds.
Fischer Poole led Boise with 12 points.
