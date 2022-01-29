Sorry, an error occurred.
The College of Idaho men's basketball team was opportunistic Saturday.
The Yotes turned 20 Bushnell turnovers into 26 points as the 10th-ranked Yotes rolled to a 96-70 Cascade Conference decision.
Johnny Radford led four Coyotes (20-4, 14-2) in double figures with 16 points as the Yotes clinched a berth in the Cascade Conference Championships with their 22nd-straight home conference win.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS STUB TOES: Abby Muse recorded her seventh double double, but Boise State came up short in a 61-59 loss to last-place San Jose State on the road.
Muse pulled down a game high 11 rebounds and had 14 points. Dominique Leonidas had 14 points.
NNU FALLS AT CWU: Central Washington topped visiting Northwest Nazarene 71-65 in a GNAC game.
Nyalam Thabach led NNU (11-5, 5-3) with 19 points and seven rebounds.
YOTES STUMBLE: Bushnell University used all of a big lead to hold off College of Idaho 60-56 in a Cascade Conference game.
Bushnell built a 15-point lead.
Sienna Riggle led College of Idaho with 18 points.
BASEBALL
Jonah Hultberg was a triple shy of the cycle, helping College of Idaho finish their season-opening trip to the desert with a 3-1 record in a 9-7 win over San Diego Christian in Waddell, Arizona.
Kirby Robertson pitched five strong innings, striking out four for the win. Erik Wisenor got his third save in three days.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 50, TIMBERLINE 38: The Mustangs outscored the Wolves 10-1 in the second quarter in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Landon White led Eagle (15-2, 12-1) with 19 points and five rebounds and Gage Jones had 13 points.
Jake Anderson led Timberline with 10 pionts and six rebounds.
FRUITLAND 60, PAYETTE 49: The Grizzlies used a strong third quarter to pull away from the Pirates in a Snake River Valley game.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 18 points and five rebounds and Tyler Capps had 15 points and five rebounds.
Jaydin Morin had 18 points to lead Payette.
HOMEDALE 53, PARMA 31: The Trojans outscored the Panthers 18-4 in the decisive second quarter in an SRV game.
Hayden Kincheloe led Homedale with 18 points and five steals.
