The No. 4-ranked College of Idaho men's basketball team made its home debut Friday.
And the Yotes did what they usually do — they won. College of Idaho topped Montana Western 79-74 in the Domino's Classic.
Johnny Radford led the Yotes (2-1) with 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Samaje Morgan added 14 points and six assists and Drew Wyman had 13 points. Straton Rogers had a team-high 11 rebounds.
The Yotes finish their tournament tonight against Embry-Riddle. Tip is at 7.
CROSS COUNTRY
The College of Idaho men took seventh at the NAIA national meet in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Yotes were led by All-American Hayden Bostrom, who finished 25th in a time of 24 minutes, 42 seconds.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 65, BORAH 13: The Brave outscored the Lions 17-4 in the second quarter to pull away.
Avery Howell, Kaity Haan and Sophia Clark led a balanced Boise attack with 12 points each. Howell added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
TIMBERLINE 54, CAPITAL 26: The Wolves led 23-8 at halftime and didn't look back.
Kailey Huegerich and Piper Davis led a balanced Timberline offense with nine points each. Lauren McCall had six assists and six steals.
OWYHEE 44, EAGLE 41: The Storm edged the Mustangs.
Emma Atchley led Owyhee with 13 points and Riley Beck had 20 rebounds.
PARMA 64, GRANGEVILLE 35: The Panthers (3-0) handled the Bulldogs.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 20 points and four rebounds, Taylor Kaiser had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Sidney Jackson added 13 points and four steals.
WILDER 39, CASCADE 19: The Wildcats won going away.
Kimberly Arias led Wilder with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.
HOCKEY
Goalie Jake Kupsky notched his third shutout as visiting Idaho topped the Utah Grizzlies 4-0 in an ECHL game.
Idaho (9-2-0-1) got out to a 1-0 lead when Ryan Dmowski scored at the 5:33 mark in the first period. That's all the Steelheads would need.
